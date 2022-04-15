Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)

Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities



15-Apr-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Press release | St. Petersburg | 15 April 2022 Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities St. Petersburg, Russia, 15 April 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA & LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the state registration of an additional issue of its securities. Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities Class, category (type), par value (for shares and bonds), series (if applicable) of securities ordinary shares Registration number of the additional issue of securities and registration date 1-01-16686-A-001D as of 14 April 2022 Registrant Bank of Russia Placement method private placement, potential buyers - Severgroup LLC (OGRN: 1023501241950) Information on the registration (or lack thereof) of a securities prospectus parallel to the registration of the additional issue of securities no securities prospectus was registered concurrently with the registration of the additional issue of securities Information on the registration of the securities terms and conditions parallel to the registration of the additional issue of securities a securities terms and conditions document was registered concurrently with the registration of the additional issue of securities Number of shares being placed 23,590,795 (twenty-three million five hundred ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five) shares Timing of the placement or procedure of its determination The launch date of the placement is the next business day following the publication by the Issuer of a notice regarding the exercise of preemptive rights in respect of the shares in the news wire of Interfax - Corporate Information Disclosure Centre LLC authorised by the Bank of Russia to disclose regulatory news concerning public companies at http://www.e-disclosure.ru. The end date of the placement is the earlier of the following: a) 62nd (sixty-second) day from the placement launch date, b) date of the placement of the last share, c) one year from the date of the state registration of the additional issue of securities. Placement price of securities placed through a subscription 1,087 (one thousand eighty-seven) roubles per share Date for determining (setting) the persons that have a preemptive right to buy the additional shares 19 January 2022 For further information, please contact: Lenta Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com EM (International Media Inquiries)

Lenta@em-comms.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com

About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of December 31, 2021, operated 254 hypermarkets and 503 supermarkets and convenience stores in 89 cities across Russia with more than 1.75 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

