14.06.2022 15:00:06
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces AGM Results
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
14 June 2022
Lenta IPJSC (the "Company")
Results of voting at the Companys Annual General Meeting (AGM)
The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Companys AGM held on 09 June 2022. The resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below:
The results of voting at the AGM can also be viewed on the Companys website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.
The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the AGM was 97,585,932.
For further information, please contact:
Tatyana Vlasova
112B Savushkina Street
