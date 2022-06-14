14.06.2022 15:00:06

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces AGM Results

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
14-Jun-2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

14 June 2022

Lenta IPJSC (the "Company")

Results of voting at the Companys Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Companys AGM held on 09 June 2022. The resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below:

 

FOR

%

AGAINST

%

WITHHELD

%

On Item No.1: Fixing the number of the Companys members of the Board of Directors.

 

To fix the number of members of the Companys Board of Directors of Lenta IPJSC - 6 members until the election (appointment) of Independent Directors in accordance with the procedure established by the Charter of the Company.

76,468,897

100

0

0

0

0

On Item No.3: Approval the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company.

 

The amount of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company shall not be determined, the remuneration shall not be paid to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company during the period of performance of their duties.

76,468,897

100

0

0

0

0

On Item No.4: Approval of the Companys Auditor.

 

To approve as the Companys Auditor: TSATR AUDIT SERVICES LLC, Taxpayer identification number: 7709383532

 

 

 

 

76,110,590

 

99.5314

 

 2,200

 

0.0029

  

356,107

 

0.4657

On Item No.5: Distribution of the Companys profits and losses.

 

Companys profit received based on the results of the 2021 financial year shall not be distributed. Dividends on shares of the Company and securities representing the same based on the results of the 2021 financial year shall be neither declared, nor paid.

76,468,897

100

0

0

0

0

 

The results of voting at the AGM can also be viewed on the Companys website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the AGM was 97,585,932.

For further information, please contact:

Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com

112B Savushkina Street
Saint Petersburg
Russia 197374
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 168233
EQS News ID: 1375395

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

