Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces Board Decisions

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 17 May 2022 Lenta Announces Board Decisions St. Petersburg, Russia, 17 May 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on 16 May 2022. The Board of Directors of Lenta IPJSC has resolved amongst other things: To nominate the following candidate for election as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company: Spivak Andrey Vitalievich. Since in the period from April 27, 2022 to May 11, 2022 (inclusive) there were no proposals to nominate candidates for election to the Board of Directors of the Company from shareholders holding in the aggregate not less than 2% (two percent) of the voting shares of the Company, based on written resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company dated April 5, 2022 on nominating candidates for election to the Board of Directors of the Company, not to nominate candidates for election to the Board of Directors of the Company in addition to the list of candidates approved by the Resolutions of April 5, 2022 (except for the candidate proposed in p. 5 of these resolutions). To recommend to the Meeting not to declare and not to pay dividends on shares of the Company and securities representing the same for 2021 financial year. For further information, please contact: Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

