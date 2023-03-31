Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces its Intention to Cancel the Listing of Global Depositary Receipts on the London Stock Exchange

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 31 March 2023

Lenta Announces its Intention to Cancel the Listing of Global Depositary Receipts on the London Stock Exchange

St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 March 2023: Lenta IPJSC (MOEX: LENT; LSE: LNTA) (Lenta) has sent today a request to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel the listing of global depositary receipts (GDRs) issued in accordance with Regulation S and Rule 144A and representing Lenta's ordinary shares (ISIN: US52634T2006 and US52634T1016, respectively) on the Official List of the FCA, as well as the request to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to cancel the admission of GDRs to trading on the Main Market of the LSE, with effect from 4 May 2023, and hereby notifies holders of GDRs of such intended cancellation.

Lenta also notified Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas of the termination of the GDR program and instructed Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to terminate the Deposit Agreement with effect from 30 June 2023 by sending a notice of termination to the holders of the GDRs in accordance with the Deposit Agreement.

The cancellation of Lentas GDRs listing and the termination of Lentas GDR program are driven by inter alia the expiration of the permission of the Government Commission of the Russian Federation to continue maintaining its GDR program issued under the Russian Federal Law dated 16 April 2022 No. 114-FZ On Amendments to the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation (as amended).

Lenta encourages GDR holders to contact Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas directly, in accordance with the procedure provided for in the relevant Terms and Conditions of the GDRs, to discuss with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas possible options for exercising their rights, including the rights to convert the GDRs into ordinary shares of Lenta. For further details on the cancellation and/or conversion procedure please contact Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (adr@db.com).

For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com

About Lenta