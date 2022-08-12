Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces Results of EGM

12 August 2022

Lenta IPJSC (the "Company")

Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolution put to the shareholders at the Companys EGM held on 11 August 2022. At the EGM the resolution was passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below:

FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD % On Item No.1: Approval of the Companys Auditor. Approve Gruppa Finansy LLC (TIN: 2312145943) as the auditor of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2022 prepared in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards. 94 509 855 99,9962 0 0 3 550 0,0038

The results of voting at the EGM can also be viewed on the Companys website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the EGM was 115,985,197.

