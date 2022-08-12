|
12.08.2022 11:00:06
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces Results of EGM
|
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
12 August 2022
Lenta IPJSC (the "Company")
Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolution put to the shareholders at the Companys EGM held on 11 August 2022. At the EGM the resolution was passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below:
The results of voting at the EGM can also be viewed on the Companys website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.
The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the EGM was 115,985,197.
For further information, please contact:
Tatyana Vlasova
112B Savushkina Street
|ISIN:
|US52634T2006, US52634T1016
|Category Code:
|ROM
|TIDM:
|LNTA;LENT
|LEI Code:
|213800OMCE8QATH73N15
|Sequence No.:
|180911
|EQS News ID:
|1419173
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)
|1,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.