12.08.2022 11:00:06

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces Results of EGM

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
12-Aug-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

12 August 2022

Lenta IPJSC (the "Company")

Results of voting at the Companys Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolution put to the shareholders at the Companys EGM held on 11 August 2022. At the EGM the resolution was passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below:

 

FOR

%

AGAINST

%

WITHHELD

%

On Item No.1: Approval of the Companys Auditor.

 

Approve Gruppa Finansy LLC (TIN: 2312145943) as the auditor of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2022 prepared in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards.

 

94 509 855

 

 

99,9962

 

0

0

 

3 550

 

 

0,0038

 

 

The results of voting at the EGM can also be viewed on the Companys website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the EGM was 115,985,197.

For further information, please contact:

Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com

112B Savushkina Street
Saint Petersburg
Russia 197374
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 180911
EQS News ID: 1419173

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419173&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

