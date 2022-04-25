Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting



25-Apr-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 25 April 2022 Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 April 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 25 April 2022. The agenda of the meeting: On the convocation of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") On determining the form of holding the Meeting; date, place, time of the Meeting; addresses to which completed ballots shall be sent On determining the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the Meeting On the appointment of the Secretary of the Board of Directors On determining the date until which proposals to add issues to the agenda of the Meeting and to nominate candidates to the Board of Directors of the Company from the Company's shareholders, aggregately holding two percent (2%) of the Company's voting shares, are accepted On the approval of text of the notification on the right of shareholders, aggregately holding two percent (2%) of the Company's voting shares to add issues to the agenda of the Meeting and nominate candidates to the Board of Directors of the Company, and on the determination of the procedure for notifying the shareholders of the Company on the above For further information, please contact: Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com EM (International Media Inquiries)

