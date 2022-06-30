|
30.06.2022 16:30:03
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
|
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Press Release | St. Petersburg | 30 June 2022
Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
St. Petersburg, Russia, 30 June 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 30 June 2022.
The agenda of the meeting:
For further information, please contact:
About Lenta
Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).
|ISIN:
|US52634T2006, US52634T1016
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|LNTA;LENT
|LEI Code:
|213800OMCE8QATH73N15
|Sequence No.:
|171851
|EQS News ID:
|1388041
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.