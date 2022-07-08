Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.07.2022 18:00:07

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
08-Jul-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 08 July 2022
 

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting


St. Petersburg, Russia, 08 July 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 09 July 2022.

The agenda of the meeting:

  1. Approval of the terms of the agreement entered into with the Companys auditor, including determining the amount of payments for its services.
  2. Convocation of the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the Meeting).
  3. Approval of the agenda of the Meeting.
  4. Determining the form of holding the Meeting; date, place, time of the Meeting; addresses to which completed ballots shall be sent.
  5. Determining the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the Meeting.
  6. Approval of the form and text of the notification on the holding of the Meeting, on the determination of the procedure for notifying persons entitled to participate in the Meeting about holding the Meeting.
  7. Approval of the list of information (materials) to be provided to the persons entitled to participate in the Meeting in preparation for the Meeting and the procedure for providing the same.
  8. Determining the date and procedure for sending ballots to persons entitled to vote at the Meeting.
  9. Approval of the form and text of the ballot for voting at the Meeting.
  10. Determining the wording of the resolutions on the issues on the agenda of the Meeting which shall be submitted electronically (in the form of electronic documents) to the nominee shareholders registered in the Companys shareholder register.
  11. Appointment of the Secretary of the Meeting.

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta
Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com 


About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 173701
EQS News ID: 1394331

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1394331&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

