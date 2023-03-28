Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting



28-March-2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 28 March 2023

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 March: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 27 March 2023.

The agenda of the meeting:

Reports of the Chairpersons of the Companys Board Committees:

1.1. Report of the Chairwoman of the Remuneration Committee.

1.2. Report of the Chairwoman of the Nominations Committee.

1.3. Report of the Chairman of the Operations and CAPEX Committee.

1.4. Report of the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com

About Lenta