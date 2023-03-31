Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 31 March 2023

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 March: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 31 March 2023.

The agenda of the meeting:

Approval of the termination of the depository program and the cancellation of listing of global depository receipts representing ordinary shares of Lenta IPJSC in the Official List of the London Stock Exchange, as well as drafts of the corresponding notices.

For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com

About Lenta