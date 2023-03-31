31.03.2023 13:30:06

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
31-March-2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 31 March 2023

 

 

 

St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 March: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 31 March 2023.

The agenda of the meeting:

  1. Approval of the termination of the depository program and the cancellation of listing of global depository receipts representing ordinary shares of Lenta IPJSC in the Official List of the London Stock Exchange, as well as drafts of the corresponding notices.

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta
Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion).

 


