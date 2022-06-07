07.06.2022 16:00:06

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preemptive Right

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preemptive Right

07-Jun-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release | St. Petersburg | 7 June 2022

 

Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preemptive Right

 

St. Petersburg, Russia, 7 June 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA & LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the decision of summing up the exercise of the preemptive right to acquire an additional issue of ordinary shares placed privately.

 

Brief description of the event (action)

The decision of summing up the exercise of the preemptive right to acquire an additional issue of ordinary shares placed privately made by the Chief Executive Officer of Lenta IPJSC on 06.06.2022 (additional share issue registration number 1-01-16686-A-001D, date of additional issue state registration 14.04.2022).

Name of the authorized administrative body (authorized official), decision date and content

On 06 June 2022, Chief Executive Officer of Lenta IPJSC made the following decision:

 

Information about the issued shares:

The issuer is Lenta International Public Joint-Stock Company (Lenta IPJSC)

Additional share issue registration number 1-01-16686-A-001D was registered by the Bank of Russia on 14 April 2022

 

Issued shares number and par value: Twenty-three million five hundred and ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five (23,590,795) shares with a par value of RUB 0.0912632 each.

 

Share placement price (including when placing shares to persons holding the preemptive right to acquire): One thousand eighty-seven rubles (RUB 1,087) per One (1) share.

 

Method of shares placement: private placement

 

Validity period of the preemptive right to acquire the placed additionally issued ordinary shares: from 19 April 2022 through 2 June 2022, i.e., Forty-five (45) days upon publication of the notice of pre-emptive right to acquire the placed securities on the website of Lenta IPJSC at http://www.lentainvestor.com/ru/investors/information-disclosure on the Internet (posted on 18 April 2022).

 

Number of shares of Lenta IPJSC actually placed while exercising the preemptive right to acquire the additional shares: Zero (0) shares.

 

Total number of additionally issued shares of Lenta IPJSC remaining unplaced after exercising the preemptive right to acquire the placed additional shares and subject to private placement: Twenty-three million five hundred and ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five (23,590,795) shares.

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

EM (International Media Inquiries)
Lenta@em-comms.com

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com  

 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and convenience stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia with more than 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: IOE
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 166732
EQS News ID: 1370095

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1370095&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR) 1,40 0,00% Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinssitzung: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX letztendlich mit minimalem Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex ging in Grün aus dem Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verbuchte zum Handelsschluss moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen