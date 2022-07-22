|
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of the Securities Placement
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Press release | St. Petersburg | 22 July 2022
Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of the Securities Placement
St. Petersburg, Russia, 22 July 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the state registration of the report on the results of the securities placement.
Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities
For further information, please contact:
About Lenta
Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and convenience stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia with more than 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).
|ISIN:
|US52634T2006, US52634T1016
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|LNTA;LENT
|LEI Code:
|213800OMCE8QATH73N15
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|176710
|EQS News ID:
|1404305
