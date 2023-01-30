Lenta IPJSC: Lenta REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 108.9% IN FY 2022

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)

30 January 2023

LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 108.9% IN FY 2022 30 January 2023 St. Petersburg, Russia Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces its operational results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022. FY 2022 Highlights1,2 Total Sales increased by 11.1% y-o-y to RUB 537.4 billion

Retail Sales reached RUB 530.2 billion, representing 11.4% y-o-y growth

Like-for-Like (LFL) Sales increased by 2.3%, driven by 5.0% LFL Average Ticket growth

The total number of stores reached 820, including 259 hypermarkets and 561 small format stores

Total Selling Space increased by 1.9%, reaching 1,788.2 thousand sq. m.

Online Sales grew by 108.9% y-o-y to RUB 40.4 billion Q4 2022 Highlights1,2 Total Sales increased by 0.6% y-o-y to RUB 148.2 billion

Retail Sales reached RUB 145.8 billion, representing 0.7% y-o-y growth

Like-for-Like (LFL) Sales declined by 1.3%, as a result of LFL Average Ticket and LFL Traffic decrease by 0.5% and 0.8% respectively

The Company opened 1 hypermarket and 24 small-format stores on a gross basis

Online Sales grew by 59.4% y-o-y to RUB 11.2 billion Including Utkonos results starting from 1 February 2022 LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September 2022 and the results of Semya stores starting from October 2022 Vladimir Sorokin, Chief Executive Officer

«In 2022, Russian business as a whole faced exceptional challenges that required decisive measures from Lentas team: reconfiguring supply chains, establishing relationships with new suppliers and setting up payment procedures for transactions involving foreign counterparties. Despite all the difficulties, we were able to meet these challenges, we became even more flexible and efficient, and we continued to develop. An important event in the fourth quarter was the opening of our hypermarket in Tomsk, which we rebuilt from scratch following a fire in 2021. The new store was the first hypermarket that Lenta opened in 2022. One of our priorities in 2022 was to improve the model for our Mini Lenta stores, and we can see the results of this workspecifically, the gradual improvement in the results of our convenience stores. Notably, we achieved positive LFL traffic at these stores in November and December. We plan to further increase the number of Mini Lenta stores. One of the things we are doing for this purpose is expanding our vehicle fleet. In Q4 2022, we purchased 22 Kamaz Kompas-12 medium-duty trucks, which, alongside the existing fleet, will be used to deliver goods to small-format stores. Despite the departure of foreign truck distributors from Russia, we were able to find a replacement in the Russian market in a very short time. Shoppers continued to economize in 2022 and gradually shifted to cheaper products. We reviewed our product range during the year, adjusting it accordingly to meet the needs of our customers. We expanded the range of products in lower price segments and stepped up our use of promotional and personal offers for our customers. We see that shoppers have responded positively to the changes in our stores offer, and Lentas price perception is improving. In terms of the Online segment, we continue to combine the operational processes of Lenta Online and Utkonos, and we are also committed to expanding and improving our online offer for customers. The Lenta Online service has begun delivering orders around the clock: as of today, 40 Lenta hypermarkets and supermarkets offer round-the-clock delivery in 11 cities, and we have no intention of stopping there, as we plan to expand the service throughout Russia. I would like to thank our team for their continued effort and dedication. This year marks the Companys 30th anniversary. I am confident that we will become even stronger in this milestone year as we continue to consistently implement our strategy». Q4 & FY 2022 OPERATING RESULTS, y-o-y Sales3 Q422 Q421 Change % Change FY22 FY21 Change % Change Total Sales (RUB million) 148,157 147,316 841 0.6% 537,401 483 641 53,760 11.1% Retail Sales 145,816 144,813 1,003 0.7% 530,197 475 787 54,409 11.4% Hypermarkets4 121,703 122,652 -949 -0.8% 431,867 418 061 13,806 3.3% Small Formats 22,992 22,161 831 3.7% 90,478 57 727 32,751 56.7% Utkonos5 1,121 - 1,121 - 7,852 - 7 ,852 - Wholesale6 2,341 2,503 -162 -6.5% 7,204 7 853 -649 -8.3% Average Ticket (RUB) 1,116 1,146 -30 -2.6% 1,051 1 092 -41 -3.8% Hypermarkets 1,452 1,458 -6 -0.4% 1,351 1 284 68 5.3% Small Formats 494 524 -30 -5.8% 494 525 -30 -5.8% Utkonos 3,599 - 3,599 - 4,115 - 4,115 - Number of Tickets (millions) 131 126 4 3.4% 505 436 69 15.8% Hypermarkets 84 84 0 -0.4% 320 326 -6 -1.9% Small Formats 47 42 4 10.1% 183 110 73 66.4% Utkonos 0.3 - 0.3 - 2 - 2 - Stores and Selling Space Q422 Q421 Change % Change FY22 FY21 Change % Change Total Retail Stores (eop) 820 757 63 8.3% 820 757 63 8.3% Hypermarkets4 259 258 1 0.4% 259 258 1 0.4% Openings 1 0 1 - 1 7 -6 -85.7% Closing 0 1 -1 - 0 3 -3 - Small Formats 561 499 62 12.4% 561 499 62 12.4% Openings 24 90 -66 -73.3% 104 369 -265 -71.8% Closing 16 6 10 - 42 9 33 - New Selling Space (sqm, eop) 7,896 29,167 -21,271 -72.9% 33,233 236,385 -203,152 -85.9% Hypermarkets4 5,252 -5,225 10,477 0.0% 5,252 9,780 -4,528 -46.3% Small Formats 2,644 34,392 -31,748 -92.3% 27,981 226,605 -198,624 -87.7% Total Selling Space (sqm, eop) 1,788,216 1,754,983 33,233 1.9% 1,788,216 1,754,983 33,233 1.9% Hypermarkets4 1,415,820 1,410,568 5,252 0.4% 1,415,820 1,410,568 5,252 0.4% Small Formats 372,396 344,415 27,981 8.1% 372,396 344,415 27,981 8.1% LFL Results7 Q422 FY22 Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Total Retail -1.3% -0.5% -0.8% 2.3% 5.0% -2.6% Hypermarkets -0.4% -0.4% -0.1% 3.0% 5.7% -2.6% Small Formats -6.2% -4.1% -2.2% -3.6% -0.8% -2.8% Online Sales3 Q422 Q421 Change % Change FY22 FY21 Change % Change Total Online Sales (RUB million) 11,210 7,033 4,178 59.4% 40,400 19,340 21,060 108.9% Online Partners 4,287 3,619 669 18.5% 12,059 10,625 1,434 13.5% Lenta Online8 5,802 3,414 2,388 69.9% 20,489 8,715 11,774 135.1% Utkonos9 1,121 - 1,121 - 7,852 - 7,852 - Average Online Ticket (RUB) 2,189 1,957 232 11.8% 2,252 1,851 401 21.7% Online Partners 1,941 1,844 97 5.3% 1,913 1,808 105 5.8% Lenta Online8 2,230 2,093 137 6.5% 2,107 1,906 202 10.6% Utkonos9 3,599 - 3,599 - 4,102 - 4,102 - Total Online Orders (thousands) 5,121 3,593 1,528 42.5% 17,938 10,448 7,490 71.7% Online Partners 2,208 1,962 246 12.5% 6,302 5,875 427 7.3% Lenta Online8 2,601 1,631 970 59.5% 9,722 4,573 5,149 112.6% Utkonos9 312 - 312 - 1,914 - 1,914 - For Q4 2022 monthly operating results, please refer to Appendix 1 3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022) 4. Historical numbers were adjusted following the Company decision to treat four Semya stores as Hypermarkets. 5. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C) 6. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B) 7. LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September 2022 and the results of Semya stores starting from October 2022. 8. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect 9. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B) Q4 2022 OPERATING RESULTS In Q4 2022, Total Sales increased by 0.6% to RUB 148.2 billion. Lentas Retail Sales in Q4 2022 increased by 0.7% to RUB 145.8 billion, compared to RUB 144.8 billion in Q4 2021, driven by 1.9% Total Selling Space organic growth which was partially offset by LFL Sales decline of 1.3%. Overall Sales Density in Q4 2022 decreased by 0.4% year-over-year. In Q4 2022, Lenta continued to note a change in customer behavior driven primarily by a decrease in real disposable income and in consumer confidence. The emigration of the wealthiest segments of the population, a slowdown in Inflation and slower growth in terms of retail trade turnover also put pressure on the Companys results. Our customers now tend to buy products from lower price segments and reduce their expenses on spirits and non-food categories, including home appliences, childrens toys and seasonal non-food items. Meanwhile, the growth rate in the Online channel has contied to slow down. In Q4 2022, the total Number of Tickets increased by 3.4% thanks to the above-mentioned organic expansion and gradual improvement in the performance of our Lenta Mini stores, while the Average Ticket size decreased by 2.6% primarily due to the increasing share of small-format stores sales in total Retail Sales. Wholesale Sales, which now includes Utkonos B2B sales from the date of the consolidation, represented 1.6% of Total Sales and decreased by 6.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. In Q4 2022, Total LFL Sales decrease by 1.3%, as a result of Total Retail LFL Traffic decline by 0.8%, which was further amplified by Total Average Ticket decrease of 0.5%. In Q4 2022, Lenta continued to improve its loyalty program and actively worked on assortment tailoring and promo. In December, the Company launched a loyalty campaign called Five Steps to a Free Product, which had a positive impact on traffic and resulted in an increase in the average number of tickets per customer. In Q4 2022, 1.5 million new loyalty cards were activated, with the total number of loyalty cards issued reaching to 26.9 million. Transactions using loyalty cards slightly increased compared to Q3 2022 and accounted for 97.3% of total Retail Sales, excluding Utkonos. Hypermarket Sales represented 83.5% of total Retail Sales in Q4 2022. Hypermarkets Sales declined by 0.8% driven by a decrease of LFL Average Ticket by 0.4% and LFL Traffic by 0.1%. Lenta continues to improve the efficiency of in-store operations, which led to a sales density improvement of 3.0% year-over-year. In Q4 2022, Lenta opened one hypermarket in Tomsk which was rebuilt from scratch following a fire in 2021. In 2022, Lenta put on hold a significant number of store openings due to the macroeconomic conditions and market uncertainties. During Q4 2022, 24 new small-format stores were opened. Lenta also closed 16 underperforming stores to optimize operations, bringing the total number of small-format stores to 561 as of the end of the year. In the reporting period, small-format stores demonstrated decent year-over-year Sales Growth of 3.7%, driven primarily by an organic expansion. Small-format stores LFL Sales decreased by 6.2% as a result of a 4.1% decrease in the LFL Average Ticket and a 2.2% decline in LFL Traffic. In Q4 2022, Lentas Online business demonstrated strong sales growth. During the period, Total Online Sales, including Utkonos, amounted to RUB 11.2 billion, an increase of 59.4% year-over-year correlates with the overall e-grocery market dynamics in Russia, while Total Online Orders were up 42.5% and amounted to 5.1 million. The Average Ticket for Lenta Online was RUB 2,230 an increase of 6.5% year-over-year. In Q4 2022, our online sales via Partners recovered, reversing the negative trend of the previous two quarters. Sales through Partners doubled quarter-on-quarter. Utkonos sales slowed down due to the integration of the Utkonos operating model and the focus on improving operating efficiency. maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion). Forward-Looking Statements This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Appendix 1 Q2 2022 MONTHLY OPERATING RESULTS Sales3 October YoY November YoY December YoY Total Sales (RUB million) 42,295 0.2% 42,120 1.5% 63,743 0.1% Retail Sales 41,737 0.9% 41,400 2.0% 62,678 -0.3% Hypermarkets4 33,975 -1.3% 34,137 0.2% 53,591 -1.1% Small Formats 7,157 3.1% 6,989 7.0% 8,845 1.9% Utkonos5 605 - 274 - 242 - Wholesale6 557 -33.4% 719 -17.7% 1,064 34.4% Average Ticket (RUB) 997 -0.8% 1,024 -4.0% 1,296 -2.7% Hypermarkets 1,297 1.3% 1,332 -1.8% 1,676 -0.5% Small Formats 462 -5.1% 475 -5.9% 542 -6.0% Utkonos 3,770 - 3,568 - 3,262 - Number of Tickets (millions) 42 1.7% 40 6.3% 48 2.5% Hypermarkets 26 -2.5% 26 2.1% 32 -0.5% Small Formats 15 8.7% 15 13.7% 16 8.4% Utkonos 0.2 - 0.1 100.0% 0.1 - Stores and Selling Space October November December Total Retail Stores (eop) 801 812 820 Hypermarkets4 258 259 259 Openings 0 1 0 Closing 0 0 0 Small Formats 543 553 561 Openings 2 13 9 Closing 12 3 1 New Selling Space (sqm, eop) -5,174 8,711 4,359 Hypermarkets 0 5,252 0 Small Formats -5,174 3,459 4,359 Total Selling Space (sqm, eop) 1,775,147 1,783,857 1,788,216 Hypermarkets4 1,410,568 1,415,820 1,415,820 Small Formats 364,579 368,037 372,396 Online Sales3 October YoY November YoY December YoY Total Online Sales (RUB million) 3,304 75.9% 3,253 45.1% 4,654 52.3% Online Partners 936 -10.8% 1,263 8.9% 2,088 32.6% Lenta Online8 1,763 112.7% 1,715 58.5% 2,324 54.6% Utkonos9 605 - 274 - 242 - Average Online Ticket (RUB) 2,245 21.5% 2,104 9.9% 2,212 7.1% Online Partners 1,927 11.4% 1,850 3.4% 2,009 0.5% Lenta Online8 2,136 5.6% 2,182 5.5% 2,347 9.0% Utkonos9 3,770 - 3,568 - 3,262 - Total Online Orders (thousands) 1,471 44.7% 1,546 32.0% 2,104 42.2% Online Partners 486 -20.0% 683 5.4% 1,039 32.0% Lenta Online8 825 101.4% 786 50.3% 990 41.8% Utkonos9 160 - 77 - 74 100.0% 3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022) 4. Historical numbers were restated following the Company decision to treat four Semya stores as Hypermarkets. 5. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C) 6. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B) 7. LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September and the results of Semya stores starting from October. 8. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect 9. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B)

