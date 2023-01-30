Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON.-w-
30.01.2023 08:00:25

Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 108.9% IN FY 2022

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 108.9% IN FY 2022

30-Jan-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 30 January 2023

 


LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 108.9% IN FY 2022

 

 

30 January 2023

St. Petersburg,

Russia

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces its operational results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

 

FY 2022 Highlights1,2

  •    Total Sales increased by 11.1% y-o-y to RUB 537.4 billion
  •    Retail Sales reached RUB 530.2 billion, representing 11.4% y-o-y growth
  •    Like-for-Like (LFL) Sales increased by 2.3%, driven by 5.0% LFL Average Ticket growth
  •    The total number of stores reached 820, including 259 hypermarkets and 561 small format stores
  •    Total Selling Space increased by 1.9%, reaching 1,788.2 thousand sq. m.
  •    Online Sales grew by 108.9% y-o-y to RUB 40.4 billion

Q4 2022 Highlights1,2

  •    Total Sales increased by 0.6% y-o-y to RUB 148.2 billion
  •    Retail Sales reached RUB 145.8 billion, representing 0.7% y-o-y growth
  •    Like-for-Like (LFL) Sales declined by 1.3%, as a result of LFL Average Ticket and LFL Traffic decrease by 0.5% and 0.8% respectively
  •    The Company opened 1 hypermarket and 24 small-format stores on a gross basis
  •    Online Sales grew by 59.4% y-o-y to RUB 11.2 billion
  1.                  Including Utkonos results starting from 1 February 2022
  2.                  LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September 2022 and the results of Semya stores starting from October 2022

 

Vladimir Sorokin,

Chief Executive Officer
 

 

«In 2022, Russian business as a whole faced exceptional challenges that required decisive measures from Lentas team: reconfiguring supply chains, establishing relationships with new suppliers and setting up payment procedures for transactions involving foreign counterparties. Despite all the difficulties, we were able to meet these challenges, we became even more flexible and efficient, and we continued to develop.

An important event in the fourth quarter was the opening of our hypermarket in Tomsk, which we rebuilt from scratch following a fire in 2021. The new store was the first hypermarket that Lenta opened in 2022.

One of our priorities in 2022 was to improve the model for our Mini Lenta stores, and we can see the results of this workspecifically, the gradual improvement in the results of our convenience stores. Notably, we achieved positive LFL traffic at these stores in November and December. We plan to further increase the number of Mini Lenta stores. One of the things we are doing for this purpose is expanding our vehicle fleet. In Q4 2022, we purchased 22 Kamaz Kompas-12 medium-duty trucks, which, alongside the existing fleet, will be used to deliver goods to small-format stores. Despite the departure of foreign truck distributors from Russia, we were able to find a replacement in the Russian market in a very short time.

Shoppers continued to economize in 2022 and gradually shifted to cheaper products. We reviewed our product range during the year, adjusting it accordingly to meet the needs of our customers. We expanded the range of products in lower price segments and stepped up our use of promotional and personal offers for our customers. We see that shoppers have responded positively to the changes in our stores offer, and Lentas price perception is improving.

In terms of the Online segment, we continue to combine the operational processes of Lenta Online and Utkonos, and we are also committed to expanding and improving our online offer for customers. The Lenta Online service has begun delivering orders around the clock: as of today, 40 Lenta hypermarkets and supermarkets offer round-the-clock delivery in 11 cities, and we have no intention of stopping there, as we plan to expand the service throughout Russia.

I would like to thank our team for their continued effort and dedication. This year marks the Companys 30th anniversary. I am confident that we will become even stronger in this milestone year as we continue to consistently implement our strategy».

 

Q4 & FY 2022 OPERATING RESULTS, y-o-y

Sales3

 

Q422

Q421

Change

% Change

FY22

FY21

Change

% Change

Total Sales (RUB million)

148,157

147,316

841

0.6%

537,401

483 641

53,760

11.1%

Retail Sales

145,816

144,813

1,003

0.7%

530,197

475 787

54,409

11.4%

Hypermarkets4

121,703

122,652

-949

-0.8%

431,867

418 061

13,806

3.3%

Small Formats

22,992

22,161

831

3.7%

90,478

57 727

32,751

56.7%

Utkonos5

1,121

-

1,121

-

7,852

-

7 ,852

-

Wholesale6

2,341

2,503

-162

-6.5%

7,204

7 853

-649

-8.3%

Average Ticket (RUB)

1,116

1,146

-30

-2.6%

1,051

1 092

-41

-3.8%

Hypermarkets

1,452

1,458

-6

-0.4%

1,351

1 284

68

5.3%

Small Formats

494

524

-30

-5.8%

494

525

-30

-5.8%

Utkonos

3,599

-

3,599

-

4,115

-

4,115

-

Number of Tickets (millions)

131

126

4

3.4%

505

436

69

15.8%

Hypermarkets

84

84

0

-0.4%

320

326

-6

-1.9%

Small Formats

47

42

4

10.1%

183

110

73

66.4%

Utkonos

0.3

-

0.3

-

2

-

2

-

Stores and Selling Space

 

Q422

Q421

Change

% Change

FY22

FY21

Change

% Change

Total Retail Stores (eop)

820

757

63

8.3%

820

757

63

8.3%

Hypermarkets4

259

258

1

0.4%

259

258

1

0.4%

Openings

1

0

1

-

1

7

-6

-85.7%

Closing

0

1

-1

-

0

3

-3

-

Small Formats

561

499

62

12.4%

561

499

62

12.4%

Openings

24

90

-66

-73.3%

104

369

-265

-71.8%

Closing

16

6

10

-

42

9

33

-

New Selling Space (sqm, eop)

7,896

29,167

-21,271

-72.9%

33,233

236,385

-203,152

-85.9%

Hypermarkets4

5,252

-5,225

10,477

0.0%

5,252

9,780

-4,528

-46.3%

Small Formats

2,644

34,392

-31,748

-92.3%

27,981

226,605

-198,624

-87.7%

Total Selling Space (sqm, eop)

1,788,216

1,754,983

33,233

1.9%

1,788,216

1,754,983

33,233

1.9%

Hypermarkets4

1,415,820

1,410,568

5,252

0.4%

1,415,820

1,410,568

5,252

0.4%

Small Formats

372,396

344,415

27,981

8.1%

372,396

344,415

27,981

8.1%

LFL Results7

 

Q422

FY22

 

Sales

Average Ticket

Traffic

Sales

Average Ticket

Traffic

Total Retail

-1.3%

-0.5%

-0.8%

2.3%

5.0%

-2.6%

Hypermarkets

-0.4%

-0.4%

-0.1%

3.0%

5.7%

-2.6%

Small Formats

-6.2%

-4.1%

-2.2%

-3.6%

-0.8%

-2.8%

 

Online Sales3

 

Q422

Q421

Change

% Change

FY22

FY21

Change

% Change

Total Online Sales (RUB million)

11,210

7,033

4,178

59.4%

40,400

19,340

21,060

108.9%

Online Partners

4,287

3,619

669

18.5%

12,059

10,625

1,434

13.5%

Lenta Online8

5,802

3,414

2,388

69.9%

20,489

8,715

11,774

135.1%

Utkonos9

1,121

-

1,121

-

7,852

-

7,852

-

Average Online Ticket (RUB)

2,189

1,957

232

11.8%

2,252

1,851

401

21.7%

Online Partners

1,941

1,844

97

5.3%

1,913

1,808

105

5.8%

Lenta Online8

2,230

2,093

137

6.5%

2,107

1,906

202

10.6%

Utkonos9

3,599

-

3,599

-

4,102

-

4,102

-

Total Online Orders (thousands)

5,121

3,593

1,528

42.5%

17,938

10,448

7,490

71.7%

Online Partners

2,208

1,962

246

12.5%

6,302

5,875

427

7.3%

Lenta Online8

2,601

1,631

970

59.5%

9,722

4,573

5,149

112.6%

Utkonos9

312

-

312

-

1,914

-

1,914

-

 

For Q4 2022 monthly operating results, please refer to Appendix 1

 

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022)

4. Historical numbers were adjusted following the Company decision to treat four Semya stores as Hypermarkets.

5. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

6. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

7. LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September 2022 and the results of Semya stores starting from October 2022.

8. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect

9. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B)

 

Q4 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

In Q4 2022, Total Sales increased by 0.6% to RUB 148.2 billion. Lentas Retail Sales in Q4 2022 increased by 0.7% to RUB 145.8 billion, compared to RUB 144.8 billion in Q4 2021, driven by 1.9% Total Selling Space organic growth which was partially offset by LFL Sales decline of 1.3%. Overall Sales Density in Q4 2022 decreased by 0.4% year-over-year.

In Q4 2022, Lenta continued to note a change in customer behavior driven primarily by a decrease in real disposable income and in consumer confidence. The emigration of the wealthiest segments of the population, a slowdown in Inflation and slower growth in terms of retail trade turnover also put pressure on the Companys results. Our customers now tend to buy products from lower price segments and reduce their expenses on spirits and non-food categories, including home appliences, childrens toys and seasonal non-food items. Meanwhile, the growth rate in the Online channel has contied to slow down.

In Q4 2022, the total Number of Tickets increased by 3.4% thanks to the above-mentioned organic expansion and gradual improvement in the performance of our Lenta Mini stores, while the Average Ticket size decreased by 2.6% primarily due to the increasing share of small-format stores sales in total Retail Sales.

Wholesale Sales, which now includes Utkonos B2B sales from the date of the consolidation, represented 1.6% of Total Sales and decreased by 6.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In Q4 2022, Total LFL Sales decrease by 1.3%, as a result of Total Retail LFL Traffic decline by 0.8%, which was further amplified by Total Average Ticket decrease of 0.5%.

In Q4 2022, Lenta continued to improve its loyalty program and actively worked on assortment tailoring and promo. In December, the Company launched a loyalty campaign called Five Steps to a Free Product, which had a positive impact on traffic and resulted in an increase in the average number of tickets per customer. In Q4 2022, 1.5 million new loyalty cards were activated, with the total number of loyalty cards issued reaching to 26.9 million. Transactions using loyalty cards slightly increased compared to Q3 2022 and accounted for 97.3% of total Retail Sales, excluding Utkonos.

Hypermarket Sales represented 83.5% of total Retail Sales in Q4 2022. Hypermarkets Sales declined by 0.8% driven by a decrease of LFL Average Ticket by 0.4% and LFL Traffic by 0.1%. Lenta continues to improve the efficiency of in-store operations, which led to a sales density improvement of 3.0% year-over-year. In Q4 2022, Lenta opened one hypermarket in Tomsk which was rebuilt from scratch following a fire in 2021.

In 2022, Lenta put on hold a significant number of store openings due to the macroeconomic conditions and market uncertainties. During Q4 2022, 24 new small-format stores were opened. Lenta also closed 16 underperforming stores to optimize operations, bringing the total number of small-format stores to 561 as of the end of the year. In the reporting period, small-format stores demonstrated decent year-over-year Sales Growth of 3.7%, driven primarily by an organic expansion. Small-format stores LFL Sales decreased by 6.2% as a result of a 4.1% decrease in the LFL Average Ticket and a 2.2% decline in LFL Traffic.

In Q4 2022, Lentas Online business demonstrated strong sales growth. During the period, Total Online Sales, including Utkonos, amounted to RUB 11.2 billion, an increase of 59.4% year-over-year correlates with the overall e-grocery market dynamics in Russia, while Total Online Orders were up 42.5% and amounted to 5.1 million. The Average Ticket for Lenta Online was RUB 2,230 an increase of 6.5% year-over-year. In Q4 2022, our online sales via Partners recovered, reversing the negative trend of the previous two quarters. Sales through Partners doubled quarter-on-quarter. Utkonos sales slowed down due to the integration of the Utkonos operating model and the focus on improving operating efficiency. Online Sales share in Lentas Total Sales constituted 7.6% of Lentas Total Sales, compared to 4.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year and 6.9% in Q3 2022.

 For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations and M&A
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com  

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russias largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion).

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document.

Appendix 1

Q2 2022 MONTHLY OPERATING RESULTS

Sales3

 

October

YoY

November

YoY

December

YoY

Total Sales (RUB million)

42,295

0.2%

42,120

1.5%

63,743

0.1%

Retail Sales

41,737

0.9%

41,400

2.0%

62,678

-0.3%

Hypermarkets4

33,975

-1.3%

34,137

0.2%

53,591

-1.1%

Small Formats

7,157

3.1%

6,989

7.0%

8,845

1.9%

Utkonos5

605

-

274

-

242

-

Wholesale6

557

-33.4%

719

-17.7%

1,064

34.4%

Average Ticket (RUB)

997

-0.8%

1,024

-4.0%

1,296

-2.7%

Hypermarkets

1,297

1.3%

1,332

-1.8%

1,676

-0.5%

Small Formats

462

-5.1%

475

-5.9%

542

-6.0%

Utkonos

3,770

-

3,568

-

3,262

-

Number of Tickets (millions)

42

1.7%

40

6.3%

48

2.5%

Hypermarkets

26

-2.5%

26

2.1%

32

-0.5%

Small Formats

15

8.7%

15

13.7%

16

8.4%

Utkonos

0.2

-

0.1

100.0%

0.1

-

Stores and Selling Space

 

October

November

December

Total Retail Stores (eop)

801

812

820

Hypermarkets4

258

259

259

Openings

0

1

0

Closing

0

0

0

Small Formats

543

553

561

Openings

2

13

9

Closing

12

3

1

New Selling Space (sqm, eop)

-5,174

8,711

4,359

Hypermarkets

0

5,252

0

Small Formats

-5,174

3,459

4,359

Total Selling Space (sqm, eop)

1,775,147

1,783,857

1,788,216

Hypermarkets4

1,410,568

1,415,820

1,415,820

Small Formats

364,579

368,037

372,396

Online Sales3

 

October

YoY

November

YoY

December

YoY

Total Online Sales (RUB million)

3,304

75.9%

3,253

45.1%

4,654

52.3%

Online Partners

936

-10.8%

1,263

8.9%

2,088

32.6%

Lenta Online8

1,763

112.7%

1,715

58.5%

2,324

54.6%

Utkonos9

605

-

274

-

242

-

Average Online Ticket (RUB)

2,245

21.5%

2,104

9.9%

2,212

7.1%

Online Partners

1,927

11.4%

1,850

3.4%

2,009

0.5%

Lenta Online8

2,136

5.6%

2,182

5.5%

2,347

9.0%

Utkonos9

3,770

-

3,568

-

3,262

-

Total Online Orders (thousands)

1,471

44.7%

1,546

32.0%

2,104

42.2%

Online Partners

486

-20.0%

683

5.4%

1,039

32.0%

Lenta Online8

825

101.4%

786

50.3%

990

41.8%

Utkonos9

160

-

77

-

74

100.0%

 

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022)

4. Historical numbers were restated following the Company decision to treat four Semya stores as Hypermarkets.

5. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

6. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

7. LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September and the results of Semya stores starting from October.

8. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect

9. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B)

 
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: FR
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 219092
News ID: 1545567

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545567&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR) 0,00 0,00% Lenta Ltd (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt schwach: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich - Hang Seng auf Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Montagshandel tiefer. In Frankfurt überwiegt ebenfalls Verkaufsdruck. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen