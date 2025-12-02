LENZ Therapeutics Aktie

LENZ Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A407W6 / ISIN: US52635N1037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 13:56:01

LENZ Therapeutics' Partner Lotus Pharma Seeks Approval For VIZZ To Treat Presbyopia In South Korea

(RTTNews) - LENZ Therapeutics Inc.'s (LENZ) partner Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (1795.TW,LTUS.PK) has submitted a New Drug Application to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety seeking approval of VIZZ, for the treatment of presbyopia in adults in South Korea.

VIZZ is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine, a pupil-selective miotic agent. Miotics are a class of drugs that temporarily constrict the pupil to provide increased depth of focus in presbyopes.

The NDA Submission to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety was backed by positive data from three randomized, double-masked, controlled Phase 3 studies known as CLARITY trials conducted in the United States. In the trials, VIZZ achieved all primary and secondary near vision improvement endpoints, demonstrating the ability to improve near vision within 30 minutes and last up to 10 hours.

LENZ Therapeutics is partnered with Lotus Pharma to commercialize VIZZ for the treatment of presbyopia in the Republic of Korea and certain countries in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore, under an agreement signed in May of 2025.

The NDA submission in South Korea marks the first official regulatory submission for approval after the exclusive license and commercialization agreement between the two companies.

As per the May 2025 agreement terms, LENZ is entitled to receive up to $125 million in upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered, double-digit royalties on future net sales.

Presbyopia is the age-related decline in near vision that occurs as the eye gradually loses its ability to focus on close objects, resulting in blurry near vision.

LENZ Therapeutics' VIZZ was approved in the U.S. for the treatment of presbyopia in adults this July.

LENZ closed Monday's trading at $30.40, down 30.40%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LENZ Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu LENZ Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LENZ Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 30,40 -0,39% LENZ Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- US-Börsen fester erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Die US-Börsen werden freundlich erwartet. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen