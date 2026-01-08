LENZ's Presbyopia Treatment VIZZ Generates $1.6 Mln In Its First Quarter On The Market

(RTTNews) - LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (LENZ), a pharmaceutical company that recently secured FDA approval for its aceclidine ophthalmic solution VIZZ for presbyopia, has reported preliminary Q4 financial results.

VIZZ, the first and only FDA-approved acetylcholine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, was approved by the FDA in August 2025.

Notably, since the launch of VIZZ last October and its broad availability since mid-November, more than 20,000 prescriptions were filled in the fourth quarter of 2025. In addition, over 6,500 unique Eye Care Professionals or ECPs have prescribed VIZZ, with more than 55% prescribing multiple times in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Presbyopia is the age-related decline in near vision that occurs as the eye gradually loses its ability to focus on close objects, resulting in blurry near vision. About 128 million people in the U.S. are impacted by presbyopia.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, VIZZ generated net product revenue of approximately $1.6 million.

LENZ looks forward to launching the VIZZ DTC campaign this quarter.

The company has four commercialisation partnerships for VIZZ outside the United States, with CORXEL Pharmaceuticals in China; Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in South Korea and certain Southeast Asian markets; Laboratoires Théa in Canada; and Lunatus across the Middle East.

The distribution agreement with Lunatus, signed early this month, marks the fourth commercialization partnership for VIZZ.

LENZ closed Wednesday's trading at $16.31, down 3.20%. In overnight trading, the stock was up 0.12% higher at $16.33.