DRS Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: 866104 / ISIN: US23330X1000
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29.10.2026 13:02:30
Leonardo DRS Boosts FY26 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, advanced defense technology company Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, based on strong year-to-date performance, record funded backlog and improved visibility into the fourth quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.53 per share on revenues between $3.95 billion and $3.985 billion.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.34 to $1.39 per share on revenues between $3.90 billion and $3.975 billion.
Leonardo DRS also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, payable on November 25, 2026, to stockholders of record on November 12, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, THC is trading on the Nasdaq unchanged at $35.50.
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