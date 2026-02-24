DRS Technologies Aktie

DRS Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 866104 / ISIN: US23330X1000

24.02.2026 14:14:48

Leonardo DRS Shares Up 4% In Pre-Market Following Q4 Results, 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) were rising more than 4% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, after the defense contractor issued an upbeat fiscal 2026 outlook and reported improved fourth-quarter results.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue in the range of $3.850 billion to $3.950 billion, up from $3.648 billion in 2025. Adjusted EPS is projected between $1.20 and $1.26, compared with $1.15 last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $102 million, or $0.38 per share, up from $89 million, or $0.33 per share, last year. Excluding items, earnings were $114 million or $0.42 per share.

Revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $1.060 billion from $981 million last year.

Leonardo DRS shares closed at $38.14 on Monday, down 4.72%.

