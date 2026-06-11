Leonardo DRS Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQ8Z / ISIN: US52661A1088
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11.06.2026 18:41:58
Leonardo DRS vs. Firefly Aerospace: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often weigh the stability of established military contractors against the explosive potential of new space ventures. Choosing between Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) requires balancing these distinct profiles to determine which stock is a better buy.Leonardo DRS focuses on advanced sensing and naval power systems for the military, offering steady cash flow from long-term contracts. In contrast, Firefly Aerospace is a younger firm aiming to disrupt the space launch market with rapid deployment capabilities. Both companies play critical roles in national security and technical innovation, but they present very different risk profiles for shareholders.Leonardo DRS operates as a technology-focused mid-tier provider in the defense stocks landscape. It specializes in mission-critical systems like infrared sensors and electric propulsion for the U.S. Navy and Army, which together provide roughly 72.0% of its revenue. Such heavy reliance on a single customer like the U.S. government, which accounts for nearly 80.0% of total sales, adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Leonardo DRS Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Leonardo DRS informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Leonardo DRS legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Leonardo DRS stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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09.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Leonardo DRS stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)