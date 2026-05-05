Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
05.05.2026 21:19:00
Leopold Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness Fund Bought Bloom Energy Stock Before a 176% Run. Here Is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock He Owns That I Think Will Go Parabolic Next.
Leopold Aschenbrenner possesses a rare gift: the ability to see around corners in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and anticipate the next major breakthrough. A former OpenAI researcher, Aschenbrenner burst onto the scene in 2024 after self-publishing a 165-page manifesto titled Situational Awareness: The Decade Ahead.In it, he posits the idea that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is not decades away but could actually arrive within years, driven by big tech's relentless scale-up of computing power and data. But he didn't stop at writing. He subsequently launched Situational Awareness LP, a hedge fund that is focused on emerging infrastructure bottlenecks as AI scales from hype to reality.Investors should pay close attention because Aschenbrenner isn't a typical stock picker. He operates with an intimate level of clarity on how fast the various AI labs are moving and where market-beating returns will be made. His timely bet on Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) proves this point. Now, the same logic points squarely toward another one of his holdings, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), as the next multibagger in the making.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!