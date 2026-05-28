NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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28.05.2026 21:43:28

Leopold Aschenbrenner's Situational Awareness Fund Just Bought This Nvidia-Backed Neocloud Stock

Renting out artificial intelligence (AI) computing power to businesses hungry for GPUs has become one of Wall Street’s most closely watched new investment themes. This emerging class of winners sits at the center of the AI build-out, benefiting from surging demand for compute infrastructure as companies race to train and deploy increasingly large models.AI researcher-turned-investor Leopold Aschenbrenner’s Situational Awareness Fund disclosed a 5.6% stake in one of the hottest AI-infrastructure companies, Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), a company where Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will also invest $2 billion by 2030.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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