LERETA Expands Board of Directors with Seasoned Technology and Mortgage Veterans

POMONA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LERETA, a leading national provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, today announced the addition of three new directors to its board as the company continues to emphasize and expand its technology focus. Joining the LERETA Board of Directors are technology and mortgage veterans Stephen Gold, Gene Mergelmeyer and Tony Ebers.

Gold is an experienced technology executive and board director, having held senior leadership roles in companies across a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, digital business and communications technology. His expertise includes the design, implementation, operations management and support of large-scale, technology-driven initiatives. In addition to serving in senior roles at Avaya, Inc., Medco Health Solutions and GSI Commerce, Gold was most recently Executive Vice President, CTO and Chief Process Improvement Officer at Hudson's Bay Company and was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at CVS Health.

"LERETA has consistently demonstrated an ability to exceed customer expectations, not just with great service, but with their groundbreaking approach to improve on an industry that was, before now, content with the status quo," said Gold. "They are changing the game, and I'm honored to serve as a director."

Before his recent retirement, Mergelmeyer spent more than three decades at Assurant, Inc., a Fortune 300 company specializing in risk management and specialty insurance in 21 countries. His most recent position was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He spent his career successfully developing and growing numerous businesses to industry leading positions for Assurant and led the company's "Digital First" and other transformation initiatives. Mergelmeyer also created Assurant's enterprise operating model structure that focused on enhancing the company's brand across the globe through its commitment to product leadership, global solutions, enhanced agility and values of common sense and common decency.

"In an industry that has mostly done things the same way for decades with little innovation, LERETA is changing the paradigm to develop tech-informed solutions that improve service and accuracy," said Mergelmeyer. "They are raising the bar and putting a strategic focus on performance results which is producing SLAs that are the best in the industry. I'm delighted to join the very talented team at LERETA."

Ebers, the former Chief Operating Officer of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc., the parent company of Mr. Cooper, brings decades of experience in mortgage lending, servicing and real estate transaction related services. His previous positions include Executive Vice President of Originations at Nationstar and, earlier, President of ServiceLink's Originations Division when ServiceLink was a Black Knight company. Ebers has also held senior leadership positions in retail banking, consumer lending, mortgage originations and servicing at OneWest Bank and IndyMac Bank, all of which will enhance his contributions as a director for LERETA.

"I had the privilege of working with LERETA in my previous roles, and as a result, I know firsthand how the company has advanced tax and flood servicing from a technology perspective, not to mention its commitment to service" said Ebers. "I look forward to being part of their continued growth."

Commenting on the new board members, LERETA CEO John Walsh said: "The addition of Stephen, Gene and Tony to the LERETA team – and the deep-bench experience they bring – is further evidence of our continued commitment to focus on technology and innovation in our company. Our mission is to elevate the quality of tax and flood services in the mortgage industry, which for too long has been subpar. Expanding our Board of Directors with these seasoned industry veterans will help us continue to exceed client expectations and deliver a best-of-class customer experience to both servicers and their homeowners."

