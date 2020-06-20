Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Announce Water Collection Site to Assist Vulnerable Las Vegas Homeless Community

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys announce their firm will host a bottled water collection site in Las Vegas at their 4795 South Durango Drive office until excessive heat warnings give way to cooler temperatures. In order to maintain social distancing, all donated bottled water may be left at the firm's back door from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The life-saving water will be delivered to organizations that serve vulnerable homeless populations across the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, heat-related deaths typically occur between May and September with July consistently ranking as the deadliest of the summer months. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited that heat-related deaths in Nevada rose almost fivefold from 29 in 2014 to 139 in 2017. Temporary cooling stations have already been set up this year foreshadowing hotter months on the horizon.

"Staying hydrated during scorching summer months is not an easy task for members of the homeless population. This becomes even more challenging when temperatures rise into triple digits. It is our hope that by hosting a bottled water donation site more individuals and businesses will be encouraged to participate and donate water to help ensure hydration and cooling stations are adequately supplied throughout the summer. Together we can do more to help those in need," said attorney Kevin Rowe.

Please contact Guy Williams with any questions about the Lerner and Rowe drop off location in Las Vegas by calling 702-858-9941, or via email at gwilliams@lernerandrowe.com.

More About Lerner and Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Las Vegas, please call 702-877-1500.

