Lerner and Rowe Support the Fight Against Heart Disease by Supporting the Tucson Heart and Stroke Ball

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to once again sponsor the Tucson Heart and Stroke Ball benefiting the American Heart Association. On February 15, 2020 guests will be transported to an exotic locale as the venue at the Westin La Paloma Resort is transformed into "1001 Persian Nights." A cocktail reception kicks off the festivities at 6:00 p.m. to be followed by a delightfully authentic Persian dinner and exciting live auction.

A portion of ticket purchase(s), heart appeal donations, and winning auction bids will be used to fund lifesaving research and educational programs to fight heart disease and stroke in the Tucson area.

"We couldn't be more pleased to continue our annual support of the Tucson Heart and Stroke Ball. The local chapter of American Heart Association does so much to support those affected by heart disease and to promote critical heart health programs," said attorney Kevin Rowe. "On a personal note, my family is especially appreciative of their efforts since both my grandfather and dad have dealt with heart related health concerns."

For more information about the 2020 Tucson Heart and Stroke Ball, please contact McKensie Neff with the American Heart Association at 520-917-7526 or McKensie.Neff@heart.org.

More about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Tucson, please call 520-977-1900. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

SOURCE Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys