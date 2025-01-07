|
07.01.2025 05:00:00
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q4 2024
HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT
Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q4 2024 was 56,800 GWT, compared to 47,500 GWT in Q4 2023. For the year 2024, the harvested volume of salmon and trout was 171,200 GWT compared to 159,600 GWT in 2023. These figures exclude harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms.
Harvest volumes by region/company for Q4 2024 (Q4 2023), measured in 1,000 GWT:
Lerøy Aurora: 15.4 (12.5)
Lerøy Midt: 22.6 (20.3)
Lerøy Sjøtroll: 18.8 of which 8.2 was trout (14.7 of which 6.5 was trout)
CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH
Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:
Q4 2024: 9.8 of which 3.1 of cod
Q4 2023: 12.5 of which 5.0 of cod
The catch volume for 2024 was 65,000 tonnes compared to 75,900 tonnes in 2023.
The complete Q4 2024 report will be released on 28 February 2025 at 06:30 CET. Queries may be addressed to the company’s CFO Sjur S. Malm.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leroy Seafood Group ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.24
|Ausblick: Leroy Seafood Group ASA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Leroy Seafood Group ASA stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.08.24
|Ausblick: Leroy Seafood Group ASA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Leroy Seafood Group ASA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Leroy Seafood Group ASAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Leroy Seafood Group ASA
|4,19
|0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich uneins -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt über 20.200-Punkten -- Asiens Märkte gaben leicht nach - Nikkei klar tiefer
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich zum Wochenstart volatil, während der deutsche Leitindex am Montag Gewinne aufwies. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten zum Wochenauftakt unterdessen Verluste.