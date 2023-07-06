Les Agences de Papa: Launch of a pilot test on a 294 home program and advanced negotiations with a Dubai-based group for an exclusive partnership.

Launch of a pilot test on a 294 home program and advanced negotiations with a Dubai-based group for an exclusive partnership.

Following Versity's road show in the Middle East, Versity SA, listed on Euronext Access + (mlpap), has entered into negotiations with ON Off Real Estate LLC for an exclusive partnership in Dubai.

Frédéric Ibanez, founder and CEO of Versity: "During our Road Show in the Middle East, we were able to appreciate the quality of the real estate programs and present Versity to a panel of promising investors.

I'm convinced that our technological solution has a very promising future in this market, which aims to remain at the cutting edge of innovation."

Pilot test launched on a 294 home development program

This project, located at Jumeirah Golf Estate and developed by one of the region's leading developers, is one of DUBAI's most luxurious masterplans.

JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATE is a community that boasts an 18-hole golf course, on which the DP world tour is held and world golf champions gather every year to compete for this title.

A pilot test is currently being carried out in this community of 294 homes.

This will enable us to optimize Versity V1 and produce a prototype tailored to the needs of the local market.

Versity's aim is to market its technology solution in Dubai, in partnership with ON OFF Real Estate LLC.

On Off Real Estate LLC, a strategic partner

The group established since 2016 in Dubai, offers a complete portfolio of real estate and investment services, including the sale and rental of commercial and residential properties.

The group offers a luxury concierge service and has developed a nationwide property management business.

On Off Real Estate LLC has forged strategic marketing partnerships with leading Dubai developers including EMAAR, NAKHEEL, DUBAI HOLDING, MERAAS, DUBAI PROPERTIES, SELECT GROUP, ARADA, ALDAR and many others.

The group has a complementary infrastructure combining large call centers and logistics services dedicated to real estate and financing.

Dubai world Web3 capital

Dubai's location as an innovation hub linking East and West gives it unrivalled access to the world's fastest-growing market for high-potential, forward-looking companies.

Dubai is already home to over 1,000 companies in the web3 and blockchain sector. As the city attracts new players, the sector's current $500 million contribution to the economy is set to grow significantly.

Dubai's web3 strategy aims to support over 40,000 jobs by 2030 and add $4 billion to the local economy over five years.

About Versity®

Versity® is a Proptech company specializing in innovative real estate solutions based on immersive 3D virtual tours of properties and their surroundings. Versity® enables customers to visit properties virtually and interactively, at any time and from anywhere. Versity® is listed on Euronext Access+ (FR0014003I41 / MLPAP). Further information: https://versity.io/fr

About Les Agences de Papa

Les Agences de Papa is an independent digital real estate network, created in October 2019 by 2 entrepreneurial dads from Nice, Nicolas Fratini and Frédéric Ibanez. The company proposes a unique and differentiating offer, based on the concept of a 100% digital real estate agency with a fixed commission. Further information: www.lesagencesdepapa.fr

