21.04.2023 17:40:06
Les Agences de Papa: Postponement of the project to transfer the listing of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris Update on the financial situation
Les Agences de Papa
Postponement of the project to transfer the listing of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris
Update on the financial situation
Publication of the financial statements as of December 31, 2022 scheduled for May 31, 2023 at the latest
Nice, 21 April 2023 17:45
LES AGENCES DE PAPA (hereinafter the "Company") announces the postponement of its plan to transfer the listing of its shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market (press release of March 14th, 2023).
About Les Agences de Papa :
Les Agences de Papa is an independent digital real estate network, created in October 2019 by 2 entrepreneurial dads from Nice, Nicolas Fratini and Frédéric Ibanez. The company proposes a unique and differentiating offer, based on the concept of a 100% digital real estate agency with a fixed commission. www.lesagencesdepapa.fr.
About Versity :
VERSITY is the first metaverse dedicated to real estate and the housing life cycle, serving professionals, investors and individuals. The VERSITY metaverse aims to become the reference ecosystem for real-time exchanges between all the players involved in a real estate transaction. https://www.versity.io/en.
Contact Les Agences de Papa :
Publication of the financial statements as of December 31, 2022 scheduled for May 31, 2023 at the latest
