Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 17:40:06

Les Agences de Papa: Postponement of the project to transfer the listing of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris Update on the financial situation

Les Agences de Papa
Les Agences de Papa: Postponement of the project to transfer the listing of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris Update on the financial situation

21-Apr-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Postponement of the project to transfer the listing of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris

Update on the financial situation

Publication of the financial statements as of December 31, 2022 scheduled for May 31, 2023 at the latest

 

Nice, 21 April 2023 17:45

LES AGENCES DE PAPA (hereinafter the "Company") announces the postponement of its plan to transfer the listing of its shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market (press release of March 14th,  2023).


The financing facility of up to 10 million through the issuance of share warrants announced in the Company's press release of March 14, 2023, which was conditional upon the transfer of the listing, remains in force but cannot be implemented immediately.


The Company is actively working to finance its working capital requirements and has already received 2 million of interest.


In addition, in order to strengthen the Company's equity, the founders, Mr. Frédéric Ibanez and Mr. Nicolas Fratini, have already committed to capitalize the current accounts of their holding companies, GFI Partners and Papas Invest, up to an amount of 7,000,000 during the upcoming financing operation.


The Company also launched a process to reduce its operating costs, in particular by implementing a staff restructuring plan.


In view of these elements, the Company plans to publish its financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022 by May 31, 2023 at the latest.

 

About Les Agences de Papa :

Les Agences de Papa is an independent digital real estate network, created in October 2019 by 2 entrepreneurial dads from Nice, Nicolas Fratini and Frédéric Ibanez. The company proposes a unique and differentiating offer, based on the concept of a 100% digital real estate agency with a fixed commission. www.lesagencesdepapa.fr.

About Versity :

VERSITY is the first metaverse dedicated to real estate and the housing life cycle, serving professionals, investors and individuals. The VERSITY metaverse aims to become the reference ecosystem for real-time exchanges between all the players involved in a real estate transaction. https://www.versity.io/en.

Contact Les Agences de Papa :

ACTIFIN

Financial Media

idray@actifin.fr

Tél. : 01 56 88 11 11

ACTIFIN

Corporate Media

ldaougabel@actifin.fr

Tél. : 01 56 88 11 11

ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

jybarbara@actifin.fr

Tél. : 01 56 88 11 11

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Postponement of the project to transfer the listing of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris Update on the financial situation Publication of the financial statements as of December 31, 2022 scheduled for May 31, 2023 at the latest

Language: English
Company: Les Agences de Papa
25 Avenue Jean Médecin
06000 Nice
France
Phone: 09 80 08 32 32
E-mail: contact@lesagencesdepapa.fr
Internet: https://lesagencesdepapa.fr
ISIN: FR0014003I41
Euronext Ticker: MLPAP
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1614339
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1614339  21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614339&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Les Agences de Papa SASmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Les Agences de Papa SASmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Les Agences de Papa SAS 1,45 -55,52% Les Agences de Papa SAS

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Seitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen