LES Spine Innovations announces launch of the new A-CIFT SoloFuse HYPER-LORDOTIC Implant offerings

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --LES Spine Innovations and Sagitechnology are proud to announce the launch of the new A-CIFT SoloFuse Hyperlordotic Cervical Standalone Interbody System, the first ever HA impregnated standalone cervical cage for greater sagittal correction.

The A-CIFT SoloFuse Hyperlordotic Interbody is a Less Exposure Surgery (LES®) technology. LES technologies are designed with outpatient surgery in mind and strive for minimal disruption of the tissues.

Dr. Kingsley Chin, CEO of KIC Ventures and board certified orthopedic spine surgeon stated that "We listened to our key surgeon users who saw the clinical need for developing a hyperlordotic solution for patients who can achieve greater sagittal correction through anterior device and avoid posterior fusion. This system is the best of its kind and provides a very stable fixation."

Dr. Ashley Simela of Rehabilitation Medicine Center of New York in New York City remarked on the advantages of the new technology: "I've used the A-CIFT SoloFuse system for many years now. Getting the new Hyperlordotic implants is really exciting, since my patients can now get greater sagittal correction. This will be a great addition to the one of best standalone cervical systems on the market, and I am looking forward to using this." Dr. Simela is a board certified Orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in spine surgery.

The LES Spine team is excited about the latest launch of this incredibly powerful product since the majority of the competition does not provide enough correction. Due to insufficient sagittal correction, patients are left in kyphosis which leads to adjacent segment disease over time. Not getting enough sagittal alignment also leads to constant debilitating muscle spasms.

The A-CIFT SoloFuse product line will be offered in three footprints, four cervical lordosis angles and heights ranging from 5mm to 12mm in 1mm increments in PEEK and HA enhanced PEEK.

Sagitechnology's A-CIFT SoloFuse Standalone Device is the answer for Anterior Cervical Fusion. A-CIFT SoloFuse is a proven and safe device for same day cervical fusion. No need for plates with multiple screws in order to achieve fusion. A-CIFT can be combined with NanoFuse Biologics to achieve solid fixation.

To learn more or get trained on the A-CIFT SoloFuse System, please contact Vito Lore, VP of Innovation at vitolore@kicventures.com.

About LES Spine Innovations:

LES Spine Innovations is a growing medical device company that designs, develops and markets both implants and instruments for spine surgery based on the Less Exposure Surgery (LES®) philosophy. These technologies are designed to allow for outpatient surgery due to minimal disruption of normal tissues. LES Spine believes LESS is more: LESS time in treatment and recovery is more time in action for patients and surgeons. LES Spine Innovations is a KICVentures portfolio company and the leader in LES technologies and instruments.

About KICVentures:

KICVentures is a private investment holding company founded by Harvard-trained Orthopedic Surgeon & Professor Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, who brings unique experience at the intersection of medicine, business and information technology. KICVentures is equipped with a strong advantage in identifying niche healthcare opportunities and has a proven track-record of building the most disruptive spine technology portfolio, including Sagitechnology, Inspan, Sacrix, AxioMed, NanoFUSE and LES Spine Innovations. It has headquarters in Boston, MA.

