Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
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02.05.2026 13:00:24
Less financial stability, smaller social safety nets: inside the gen Z investing boom
Apps, AI tools and shaky job prospects are pushing gen Z into markets earlier, blending caution with risk-takingAmbrico Ranginui first heard of cryptocurrencies when he was 12 years old. By the time he was 16, he had saved enough from birthday gifts and his allowance to invest.“Growing up in a single mum household, it made me quite a determined person to get ahead,” Ranginui said. “I wanted to find new avenues to make money and crypto was so fascinating at the time.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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