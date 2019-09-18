Letko Brosseau Intends to Vote AGAINST Great Pacific Capital Corp.'s Proposal to Take Canfor Corp. Private

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., an independent investment manager that exercises investment control or direction over approximately 4.8% of the outstanding shares of Canfor Corporation ("CFP" or the "Company"), today announced its intention to vote AGAINST the proposed going private transaction of CFP by Great Pacific Capital Corp., which currently owns approximately 51% of CFP shares outstanding.

Based on Letko Brosseau's own analysis, the proposed offer is opportunistic and significantly undervalues the Company:

The 81.8% premium to the prior closing price is based on a very depressed share price ($8.80)

, a level that hasn't been seen since 2010. At per share, the offer is less than 50% of what the shares were trading at about a year ago. The offer doesn't reflect Canfor's historical level of profitability and its potential for strong earnings growth and cash flow generation going forward. It values the Company at about 4.2x 2018 adjusted earnings, which is unjustifiably low in our view as the overall market is trading around 15x earnings.

To protect the value of our investment, we intend to vote against the proposed going private transaction. We remind the Company's board of directors and its Special Committee of independent directors of its duty to consider the interests of all shareholders in reviewing the merits of this offer.

Letko Brosseau is a Canadian independent investment manager founded in 1987. As of August 30, 2019, the firm manages approximately $26 billion in assets for institutional investors and private clients. It has offices in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary.

