|
11.12.2023 15:03:00
Let's Look Back on 3 Commercial Real Estate Trends That Emerged in 2023
Commercial real estate is one segment of the market that is struggling in the current economic backdrop. Commercial real estate properties encompass all those used for business purposes, including offices, warehouses, distribution centers, data centers, or those made for investments, such as multifamily units.Investors find commercial real estate investments appealing because of their cash flows and potential for capital appreciation. However, the sector struggles to gain footing amid the high interest rate environment, which creates financing issues.Not only that, but shifting work habits and other pandemic-era changes have also impacted the industry. Here are the most notable trends that emerged in the industry in 2023 and where to go from here.
