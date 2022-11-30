LET'S WIN PANCREATIC CANCER LAUNCHES AN UPDATED PLATFORM

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we close out Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, Let's Win Pancreatic Cancer is proud to introduce our rethought platform. The new design retains all the robust features patients rely on but makes it easier for website visitors to access the information they need. The streamlined signature flag of our sophisticated new logo reflects our mission to continue to lead the way forward.

A year and a half ago, we began to reimagine Let's Win Pancreatic Cancer and the growing needs of the pancreatic cancer community. Let's Win is now a true editorial platform that provides a richer, more meaningful user experience for families navigating this difficult journey. The reorganized website better reflects the needs of patients and caregivers, and has many special features to make it easier to explore the wealth of information.

As we look forward to the next chapter for our organization, Let's Win continues to see its role as a partner to the medical community and the voice of the patient. From the very beginning, our number one priority has been to reach unreached populations by developing deep relationships with trusted partners. Now, with better resources and more accessible information, we are making sure that everyone has the tools they need to get the best outcome possible.

"We started in 2016 with 15 articles and have grown to more than 650 today," explains Founding Executive Director Cindy Gavin. This wealth of information guided the development of the new platform. "We have learned that patients find these features critically helpful while navigating the disease because they reveal treatment options, clinical trials, and quality-of-living resources that newly-diagnosed patients may not have been aware of. Our new platform directs patients to more resources that are relevant to their treatment based on how they are navigating within the site."

Let's Win Pancreatic Cancer (https://letswinpc.org/) changes the narrative around pancreatic cancer. Instead of sharing dismal statistics, Let's Win breaks down the barriers between patients, doctors, and researchers through its dynamic website and robust social media program in both English and Spanish. Our message is simple: Everyone who is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer should have easy access to information about the best treatment options available. The site features patients describing their treatment plans; information on promising science; highlights from the latest clinical trials; information about managing care during treatment; current pancreatic cancer news; and inspiring videos from survivors. The Let's Win Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of world-renowned scientists and physicians who lead cutting-edge research on pancreatic cancer. Let's Win Pancreatic Cancer is a 501(c)(3) organization and is proud to be an affiliate of the Lustgarten Foundation.

