Leumi Reports Net Income of NIS 750 Million ($218 Million) and ROE of 8.4% in Q3 2020

Net income in the third quarter of the year was NIS 750 million , similarly to the same period last year ( NIS 765 million ).



Net income in the first nine months of 2020 reached NIS 1.2 billion ( $349 million ), compared to NIS 2.8 billion ( $814 million ) in the same period last year.



The decrease in net income in the first nine months resulted mainly from the significant increase in loan loss expenses, all of which arise from an increase in the collective loan loss provision and a decrease in noninterest finance income on the back of the coronavirus crisis.



The loan loss expense in the first nine months of the year totaled NIS 2.3 billion compared to a total of NIS 0.5 billion in the same period last year, with 88% of the expense in the reporting period arising from an increase in the collective loan loss provision.



The significant increase in the loan loss expense rate stems from the effect of the changes in the macroeconomic environment, on the back of a second substantial surge in Israel and the subsequent lockdown, which further deepened the effect of the economic crisis and the uncertainty regarding its effect of the Israeli and global economy.



Noninterest finance income in the first nine months of the year totaled NIS 487 million compared to NIS 1,303 million in the corresponding period last year ( NIS 989 million last year net of the sale of Leumi Card). Most of the decrease stems from losses recorded in the item in the first quarter of the year, on the back of decreases in capital markets and the effect of derivatives and exchange rate differentials. In addition to the gain on the sale of Leumi Card, revenues in the corresponding period last year included a total of NIS 123 million on the sale of Super-Pharm and Automated Banking Services Ltd. (ABS).



Operating and other expenses in the first nine months of the year totaled NIS 5.2 billion , a 10.5% year-on-year decrease. The operating efficiency ratio improved, reaching 55%.



the Bank continues to focus its growth efforts on the loan portfolio in the corporate, middle-market and mortgage loan segments. The corporate loan portfolio grew at a rate of 6.4% in the past year; the middle-market portfolio grew by 5.2% and the mortgage portfolio grew by 5.8%. Deposits from the public were up by 18.7% year-on-year, totaling NIS 427.1 billion , compared to NIS 359.9 billion in the same period last year.

Leumi supports its customers during the coronavirus crisis:

Credit to businesses - from of the outbreak of the crisis until shortly before the publication date of the financial report, Leumi (TASE: LUMI) approved NIS 5.7 billion in business loans as part of the state-backed loan fund for businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis and the loan fund for high-risk businesses. Out of this amount, approximately NIS 3.2 billion were extended to small businesses.

Development of Balance Sheet Items:

Equity attributable to the Bank's shareholders as at September 30 2020 totaled NIS 37.1 billion compared to NIS 35.1 billion as at September 30 2019.

Leumi Group - Principal Data from the Financial Statements

Profit and profitability (in NIS millions)



For the nine months ended

September 30 Change in % For the year ended December 31 2019 2020 2019

Interest income, net 6,506 6,678 (2.6) 8,841 Loan loss expenses 2,282 451 + 609 Noninterest income 2,980 3,881 (23.2) 5,081 Operating and other expenses 5,221 5,832 (10.5) 7,908 Profit before tax 1,983 4,276 (53.6) 5,405 Provision for taxes 752 1,444 (47.9) 1,830 Profit after taxes 1,231 2,832 (56.5) 3,575 Bank's share in associates' losses (5) (22) 77.3 (15) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 14 30 (53.3) 38 Net income attributable to the banking corporation's shareholders 1,212 2,780 (56.4) 3,522 Return on equity (%) 4.5 10.4

9.8 Earnings per share (NIS) 0.83 1.87

2.37

Development of balance sheet items (in NIS millions)



As at September 30 December 31 2020 2019 2019 Loans to the public, net 286,374 280,374 282,478 Deposits by the public 427,115 359,896 373,644 Shareholders' equity 37,128 35,144 35,406 Total assets 528,050 455,117 468,781

Principal financial ratios (%)



As at September 30 December 31 2020 2019 2019 Loans to the public, net, to total assets 54.2 61.6 60.3 Deposits by the public to total assets 80.9 79.1 79.7 Total equity to risk-weighted assets 15.81 15.55 15.67 Total Tier 1 equity to risk-weighted assets 11.71 11.73 11.88 Leverage ratio 6.66 7.40 7.35 Liquidity coverage ratio 137 121 123









The data in this press release has been converted into US dollars solely for convenience purposes, at the representative exchange rate published by the Bank of Israel on September 30, 2020, NIS 3.441.

