Level Equity Closes Second Structured Growth Fund

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Equity Management, LLC, announced the final closing of Level Structured Capital II, securing $157.5 million against a target of $125 million. Level Structured Capital ("LSC") has now raised more than $250 million, invested in 26 companies and has had 16 liquidity events since 2017. Level Equity has now raised $3.0 billion across 10 investment funds since 2011 for their three business lines – core growth equity, opportunistic growth, and structured growth – and made over 100 investments with 51 liquidity events since inception.

LSC II already has made 10 investments and had two liquidity events. "We are excited to close our second structured growth vehicle and are thankful for the support of both existing and new investors," said Barry Osherow, Partner at Level Equity and the head of Level Structured Capital. "We think the type of creative capital solutions that LSC offers will play very well in the current market environment as valuations remain in flux and equity capital is more scarce. Not having to raise equity can be a real luxury in certain market conditions."

The LSC investment team expanded in 2022, with the additions of both Michael Krause and Nihar Patel. Michael is an Associate who most recently worked at Silicon Valley Bank providing growth capital for software and fintech startups, and before that, Cowen, where he advised on sell-side M&A transactions and capital raising financings for disruptive industrial companies. Nihar is a Senior Associate who most recently was an associate at Ironwood Capital where he evaluated, executed, and monitored investments, and before that, he was an investment banking analyst in PNC's debt capital markets group.

Across all three business lines, Level Equity has raised over $1.25B since 2021. Over the same time frame, the firm has had 27 liquidity events. Level also added 13 new team members to their investment, NextLevel Operations, and operations teams in 2022, bringing the firm to 44 team members.

"The last two years have been great years for Level" said Ben Levin, Level co-founder and CEO. "We had record amounts of liquidity in both 2021 and 2022 and continue to see significant inbound interest in our portfolio. We've been judicious but found many compelling investment opportunities in what is now a very different marketplace for growth financing. While we have been cautious as the private markets continue to adjust, Level Equity and our growing portfolio are well capitalized, continue to add talent to our teams, and wake up each day excited to compete and win in this increasingly dynamic marketplace."

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses. Level provides long term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised $3.0 billion in committed capital and has backed over 100 companies since inception. For more information about Level Equity, visit www.levelequity.com.

