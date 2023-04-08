Levelling up policies raise incomes, but also make the rich richer | Torsten Bell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

While pumping money into poorer regions increases average salaries, it creates wider wealth disparities too, research findsLevelling up is all the post-Brexit rage. Rightly so: incomes in Nottingham are less than a quarter of those in Kensington. Now, new research brings important lessons about what levelling up success is – and isn’t – likely to achieve.It comes from a place some might not welcome: the EU. For decades, Brussels has been levelling up Europe, with structural funds – currently more than €50bn (£44bn) a year – boosting poorer regions. This brings results: an extra half a percentage point on economic growth in those regions. But while average incomes rose, so did income inequality within the regions. Better-off households received bigger income boosts, because pay rose most for more educated workers. Continue reading...