Lever Announces Spring Release and Annual Talent Benchmarks Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lever , a leading Talent Acquisition Suite, has announced their spring feature release, providing more configuration, integrations, and ease of use. Additionally, Lever has received ISO20071 certification and launched the latest Talent Benchmarks Report of customer utilization statistics.

Lever's new Talent Benchmarks Report measured usage of Lever from 5,000 customers and found that time-to-hire diminished substantially overall, with the typical amount of time to source, engage, interview, and have offers accepted by candidates took 23 days on average in 2021. This is a 20% quicker time to hire than in 2018, when it took the customer base an average of 28.8 days. As recruiting remains in flux with today's market, it is critical that companies are positioned positively in a candidate's perspective, making the recruiting process fast, easy, and unique from initial outreach, to offer signed. The report provides additional insights ranging from the number of job candidates companies typically need to fill critical positions to the average response rate to personalized nurture emails to target prospects, sharing insights everyone can learn from.

"We're constantly evaluating the ways we can make the recruiting process easier," said Lori Ellsworth, Head of Product at Lever. "As our spring release features have pushed live, we kept our users in mind allowing Lever to be more personalized for each company's use case, supporting business growth and changing needs."

Our Spring release includes additional features such as:

Dynamic Approval Workflows: Automated workflows can greatly impact the efficiency and effectiveness of a TA team, which is why we have improved our automated approval processes so that they are smarter and remove potential bottlenecks.

based on company's own distinct definition, ensuring they can measure the metric in a way that reflects their unique talent acquisition processes and view a more comprehensive hiring journey for candidates. Multiple offer forms with unique offer field sets: Multiple offer forms can now be created by our customers by role, team, department, location, and profile origin. This means users can ensure only the most relevant form fields are included in offers sent to specific kinds of candidates and have the ability to easily reuse these unique forms for different hiring needs moving forward.

In addition to the new features from the Spring Release, Lever has received its ISO20071 Certification. ISO 27001 is a valuable way to identify, mitigate, and monitor your company's information security risk and is globally recognized as a best practice. Lever is committed to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and has invested in industry-standard frameworks that protect information. Lever has additionally launched 40 new integrations and partnerships to support customers with HubSpot, Deel, Tilr, and more that can be viewed here .

About Lever

Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The Lever Hire and Lever Nurture features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike.

Lever's platform also enables companies to hire with inclusivity in mind, helping eliminate any hiring bias. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 5,000 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Spotify, Atlassian, KPMG, and Nielsen. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co .

