Lever Style Corporation Registered Shs Reg S Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFYE / ISIN: KYG5462W1024
|
17.12.2025 14:00:11
Lever Style Announces Seventh Acquisition Since IPO, Continuing Group Expansion in the Global Apparel Supply Chain Sector
|
Active Apparel Group Strengthens Lever Style's Activewear CapabilitiesHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - Lever Style Corporation (HKEX: 1346, "Lever Style"), has acquired designated assets from Active Apparel Group ("AAG") through an asset purchase agreement. This marks Lever Style's seventh acquisition since its initial public offering in 2019. This transaction strengthens Lever Style's activewear expertise.
Active Apparel Group is a well-established apparel specialist with 38 years of experience serving premium global brands, and deep expertise across activewear, outerwear, and swimwear. AAG's activewear segment is the fastest growing one in the apparel industry, and it complements Lever Style's existing strength in the fashion segment. AAG's product sophistication and customer tier are also on par with Lever Style's premium positioning, enabling cross-selling opportunities in other product categories and enhancing operating leverage.
Lever Style already has a strong foundation in activewear and performance apparel, serving leading global brands such as Arc'teryx, Columbia Sportswear, Helly Hansen, Spanx, Skims, and J.Lindeberg. The Group also works with a broad portfolio of premium and contemporary brands including Alexander Wang, Theory, Todd Snyder, and others, as well as digitally native brands such as Bonobos and Ministry of Supply.
Active Apparel Group is a production partner for leading technical and lifestyle apparel brands, including Greyson, Johnnie-O, Sun Day Red, Boggi, and Bandit Running.
With the US market rocked by tariffs and Europe still mired in war, 2025 has become a challenging year for the apparel industry. Given the increasing risk of a tariff-induced US recession in 2026, the Group has put more focus on pursuing inorganic growth.
"Bad times are the best times to buy" said Stanley Szeto, Executive Chairman of Lever Style. "This acquisition strengthens our activewear expertise and enables us to deliver greater value to our clients across an even broader range of product categories."
For more details, please visit: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2025/1217/2025121701296.pdf
Hashtag: #LeverStyle
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Lever Style
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Lever Style (HKEX 1346) is the world's premier apparel production platform for premium contemporary and designer brands such as Alexander Wang, Theory, Todd Snyder, and Aimé Leon Dore; active and performance brands such as Arc'teryx, Columbia Sportswear, Helly Hansen, Spanx, Skims, and J.Lindeberg; and digitally native brands and platforms such as Bonobos and Ministry of Supply.
News Source: Lever Style Corporation
17/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
