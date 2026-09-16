Lever Style Announces the Sale of Champion System to ONDO



EQS Newswire / 16/09/2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2026 — Lever Style is pleased to share that Champion System, the custom performance apparel brand we have operated since 2021, is joining ONDO, Inc., the New York-based performance accessories company founded by Daniel Shim.



ONDO has built a fast-growing brand with patented product technology and a loyal community. Champion System becomes its second brand, backed by a team focused on developing performance apparel and accessories for athletes.



Lever Style's focus remains where it has always been: manufacturing and supply chain partnership for the world's best apparel brands. We are proud to continue as the supply chain partner for both ONDO and Champion System.

Hashtag: #LeverStyle

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lever Style Corporation

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Lever Style (HKEX 1346) is the world's premier apparel production platform for premium contemporary and designer brands such as Alexander Wang, Theory, Todd Snyder, and Aimé Leon Dore; active and performance brands such as Arc'teryx, Helly Hansen, Spanx, Skims, and J.Lindeberg; and digitally native brands and platforms such as Mizzen+ Main and Bonobos.





Our supply chain solutions encompass fashion design, prototype development, raw material procurement, production, quality control, and logistics. Our innovative, modularized multi-country platform delivers high-mix, low-volume orders and reduces excess inventory and stockouts. Our versatile approach is rooted in decades of technical expertise gained from working with many of the world's highest-quality and most demanding brands. We support production for almost 200 brands through a network of more than 150 factories across eight countries: Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand. A certified B Corp, Lever Style is a committed ESG leader in the apparel production sector.

News Source: Lever Style Corporation