Lever Style Corporation Registered Shs Reg S Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFYE / ISIN: KYG5462W1024
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16.09.2026 14:30:11
Lever Style Announces the Sale of Champion System to ONDO
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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2026 — Lever Style is pleased to share that Champion System, the custom performance apparel brand we have operated since 2021, is joining ONDO, Inc., the New York-based performance accessories company founded by Daniel Shim.
Lever Style Corporation
Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Lever Style (HKEX 1346) is the world's premier apparel production platform for premium contemporary and designer brands such as Alexander Wang, Theory, Todd Snyder, and Aimé Leon Dore; active and performance brands such as Arc'teryx, Helly Hansen, Spanx, Skims, and J.Lindeberg; and digitally native brands and platforms such as Mizzen+ Main and Bonobos.
Our supply chain solutions encompass fashion design, prototype development, raw material procurement, production, quality control, and logistics. Our innovative, modularized multi-country platform delivers high-mix, low-volume orders and reduces excess inventory and stockouts. Our versatile approach is rooted in decades of technical expertise gained from working with many of the world's highest-quality and most demanding brands. We support production for almost 200 brands through a network of more than 150 factories across eight countries: Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand. A certified B Corp, Lever Style is a committed ESG leader in the apparel production sector.
News Source: Lever Style Corporation
16/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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Nachrichten zu Lever Style Corporation Registered Shs Reg S
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16.09.26
|Lever Style Announces the Sale of Champion System to ONDO (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|Lever Style Reports 2026 Interim Financial Results (EQS Group)
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