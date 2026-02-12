Lever Style Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results



Full Year 2025 Financial Results Summary

US Tariffs wreaked havoc on industry in 2025;



2025 Revenues: $200.2 million down 10.2% while proactively managing down business from 2 largest clients in 2024; 2025 revenue on balance of business would have grown 2.7% when excluding these 2 clients;

Record-high 7.9% net profit margin despite 10.2% reduction in revenue;



Debt free with record-high US$41.5 million cash balance;



Acquisition of activewear maker AAG's business positions us for growth in 2026;



Early success of digitalization and platformization helping competitiveness and profitability going forward;



Final dividend to remain at HK$7.0 cents despite the 7.4 % reduction in net profit. HONG KONG SAR -



For the full year 2025, Lever Style reported revenues of US$200.2 million (a decrease of 10.2% from the prior year) and a net profit of US$ 15.9 million (down 7.4% from 2024). The group also reported a record-high 7.9% net profit margin and maintained gross profit margin of 28.5%. Further, the group was debt-free once again and had a record net cash position of US$41.5 million at the end of the full year 2025.



"In a year when Trump's Liberation Day tariffs wreaked havoc on the industry, we managed down our business to safeguard our current and future financial health. Revenues retreated 10.2% from the prior year to US$200.2 million for the 2025 reporting period, which was a result of applying stringent credit risk control on our former top two clients from 2024 rather than an across-the-board weakening of demand." said Stanley Szeto, Executive Chairman of Lever Style.



"Against the tariff backdrop, we did well to have achieved record-high net profit margin and registered growth for the rest of our customer portfolio outside of the former two top clients from 2024. This is a testament to the strength of our versatile, asset-light business model" Mr. Szeto added.



Commenting on Lever Style's inorganic growth strategy in 2025, Szeto said, "We put more focus on pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions. In December 2025, we announced our largest acquisition to date, the acquisition of certain assets and businesses of Active Apparel Group ("AAG"), an Australia-based supplier of activewear such as golf shirts, running shorts and yoga leggings. This acquisition is our seventh since our 2019 IPO and will continue to strengthen our activewear capability in a segment important to our growth. As is customary from our past 6 acquisitions, we acquired AAG's business but not its factory to safeguard our asset-light business model ... By concluding the AAG acquisition in late 2025, we put ourselves back on the growth path for 2026 in spite of the challenging economic environment.



Future Prospects



On future prospects, Szeto commented "Even though US tariffs on most garment-producing countries have come down to the 20% range, the US economy remains on edge ... There is a growing trend of retail bankruptcies, which have knock-on effects on brands and the supply chain."



"Despite such headwinds, we feel confident that we'll once again out-perform the industry due to the sustainable competitive advantage provided by our asset-light business model...We are continuing to explore other strategic merger and acquisition opportunities to further strengthen our product category portfolio, expand our production base, and gain scale that creates synergies and operating leverage...With little relief in sight from a US-tariff impacted world, we expect there will be more merger and acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations."



Digitalization and Platformization



Executive Chairman Stanley Szeto said Lever Style has "embarked on a new phase of digitalization," using automation and AI for "fully automated factory invoice handling" and "reading purchase orders and translating tech packs," "saving processing time on some mundane tasks by up to 90%."



On platformization, he said, "Transforming into a digital two-way marketplace platform which automatically computes costing and digitally matches the optimal factory for each order is a long journey." and noted "We are enjoying early success with more than 35 factories having joined this platform ..."



Our supply chain solutions encompass fashion design, prototype development, raw material procurement, production, quality control, and logistics. Our innovative, modularized multi-country platform delivers high-mix, low-volume orders and reduces excess inventory and stockouts. Our versatile approach is rooted in decades of technical expertise gained from working with many of the world's highest-quality and most demanding brands. We support production for 175 brands through a network of more than 150 factories across eight countries: Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand. A certified B Corp, Lever Style is a committed ESG leader in the apparel production sector.



Learn more at www.leverstyle.com



