28.08.2024 11:30:00

Leveraged ETFs for Nvidia, Tesla, and Apple Stock: Here's Everything You Always Wanted to Know, but Were Too Afraid to Ask

As legendary investor Warren Buffett has said on more than one occasion, "If you're smart, you don't need leverage."So Buffett isn't a fan of leverage. Easy for him to say, right? His net worth is more than $100 billion. What about those of us who don't have a few billion dollars of cash in the bank? What's the harm with a little leverage?Well, it's time to examine some leveraged single-name exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to see how they work and whether they're appropriate for the average investor. Let's get started.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

