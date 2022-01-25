|
25.01.2022 16:30:00
Levi Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday After the Market Close
Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2021 (which ended on Nov. 28) after the market close on Wednesday, Jan. 26. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 5 p.m. ET.Investors will probably be approaching the iconic denim and casual clothing retailer's report with mixed feelings. On one hand, there's reason for optimism, as Levi has been churning out good quarterly results. Last quarter, both sales and earnings beat Wall Street's consensus estimates. Moreover, in the first three quarters of fiscal 2021, earnings have sped by analysts' expectations. On the other hand, the market has been struggling in 2022. So investors are probably somewhat apprehensive about how the market will react to Levi's earnings release. In this type of market, even better-than-expected results and guidance could result in the stock sinking.Continue reading
