Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts

Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) stock declined 11.7% on Friday, following the jeanswear and casual clothing retailer's release on the prior afternoon of its report for the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Aug. 28.A portion of the stock's decline is likely attributable to market dynamics. On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were down 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Shares of athletic-wear specialist Lululemon Athletica, which are often more resilient than those of others in the apparel category, declined 4% on no news. So it seems likely that the market headwind was responsible for roughly 4% or 5% of Levi stock's decline on Friday.The rest of Levi stock's decline is attributable to the company's fiscal third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street's expectation, and also to management's paring back its previously issued full-year revenue and earnings guidance. The latter was probably the bigger issue, as investors typically react very negatively to cuts in annual guidance.Continue reading