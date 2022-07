Levi Strauss Earnings: What to Watch on Thursday After the Market Close

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) is slated to report its second-quarter results for fiscal 2022 (which ended on May 29) after the market close on Thursday, July 7. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 5 p.m. ET.The iconic denim and casual clothing retailer is heading toward its report on a mixed note. On the positive side, the company has been experiencing robust demand for its products because consumers have been refreshing their wardrobes. Many folks have been venturing out more often than they did during the height of the pandemic. Last quarter, once again, the company beat Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations.However, consumer confidence has dropped recently, as many people are feeling the pinch of surging inflation and sharply higher gas prices than a year ago. Consumers seem poised to tighten their spending on discretionary products, which include apparel and accessories.