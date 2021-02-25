+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
25.02.2021 12:39:00

Levitate Reaches 2,000 Paid Customers, $8M Additional Funding

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the keep-in-touch marketing platform started by former ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, quadrupled its revenue in 2020 and now has more than 2,000 business customers. Additionally, the company added $8M of funding to their Series B round, bringing total fundraising to $20M.

(PRNewsfoto/Levitate)

"Our mission as a company is to help small, relationship-based businesses grow," said Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate.  "With the global pandemic impacting many small businesses across the country, our clients have been relying on Levitate more than ever to help them stay top of mind with clients, prospects, and referral sources in a personal and authentic way."

Levitate offers a unique solution for business owners frustrated by the ineffectiveness of mass blast emailing and other impersonal, cold outreach tools.  The platform combines AI-powered software with dedicated marketing coaches to help clients keep in touch with their networks in a more personal way.

The company's $8M financing comes from its existing investors (Tippet Venture Partners, Peter Gassner, and Bull City Venture Partners) along with Lipson, who participated in this round personally.

"We are excited about this investment to support Levitate as it enters into its next phase of significant growth," said Jason Caplain, general partner at Bull City Venture Partners. "We continue to be impressed with Jesse and the team and believe they are well-positioned to pioneer the keep-in-touch marketing space in the years ahead."

With the funding, Lipson plans to invest in further improving the product and building awareness of Levitate in the market. The company is hiring in several areas and interested candidates can apply by emailing jobs@levitateapp.com.

Levitate

Levitate is a marketing software platform designed to help small businesses grow through the lost art of keeping in touch. Since their 2017 start, Levitate's Raleigh, North Carolina-based team has brought a pioneering approach to scaling personal email and driving revenue to small business clients across the financial, real estate, insurance, and legal markets.  For more information, visit www.levitate.ai

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levitate-reaches-2-000-paid-customers-8m-additional-funding-301234938.html

SOURCE Levitate

