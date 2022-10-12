LEVOLOR® Continues Partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Pledges Donations from October Custom Sales to Support Global Housing Organization

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the success of its 2021 donation campaign, LEVOLOR, Inc., an industry leader of innovative window treatments, is excited to announce it is continuing its national partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. As part of this continued support, the company will donate $10 for every custom blind and shade sales order (up to $100,000) placed in October 2022 to the global housing nonprofit.

Since 2019, LEVOLOR has supported Habitat by donating $1 million worth of cordless cellular shades and metal blinds to be used in Habitat homes. LEVOLOR products help lower energy costs by keeping homes warmer in winter and cooler in the summer and also provide Habitat homeowners and their families a sense of security. The October 2022 sales donation represents LEVOLOR's ongoing commitment to building a world where everyone has a place to call home.

"Our goal is to offer quality products that are built to last and bring comfort and security to homeowners. We take pride in our long-standing partnership with Habitat, and we are honored to continue our support for Habitat's homebuilding and community development efforts," said Christian Leard, president of LEVOLOR.

LEVOLOR's cordless cellular shades provide superior insulation and light control that every family deserves. The pleated, honeycomb design serves as an insulating barrier to help provide year-round comfort and energy efficiency. LEVOLOR's metal blinds offer Habitat homeowners versatile light control in a lightweight, yet durable design.

Because LEVOLOR window coverings feature a cordless design, dangling cords are eliminated to improve safety for young children and pets, which makes them certified Best for Kids ™. All products also have GREENGUARD® Gold Certification, which ensures that LEVOLOR products contribute to healthier indoor air quality.

About LEVOLOR

Backed by a legacy of quality and performance, LEVOLOR® blinds, shades, and shutters come in an assortment of fabrics, finishes and sizes, both stock and custom. From welcoming the sunlight each morning to providing privacy and comfort each night, LEVOLOR's window treatments make quality time last longer, today, tomorrow, and every day. To learn more, visit levolor.com .

