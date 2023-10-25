Lewis Hamilton, Casa Lumbre and Copper Introduce Almave - The First Super Premium Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit

Almave is redefining the non-alcoholic category as the first non-alcoholic spirit made in Mexico with the coveted blue agave plant from Jalisco, closely following tequila distillation techniques

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, seven-time Formula One champion and entrepreneur Lewis Hamilton, alongside agave expert and Casa Lumbre Co-Founder & Master Distiller Iván Saldaña, unveiled Almave —the world's inaugural distilled non-alcoholic blue agave spirit. Set to officially launch on October 26, 2023, the team announced two expressions: Almave Ámbar Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, created for sipping, and Almave Blanco Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, created for mixing. Rooted in innovation and unwavering commitment to authenticity and quality, Almave represents a shared vision and an unparalleled commitment to crafting a truly unique and exceptional product.

While tequila has been Lewis Hamilton's drink of choice, he wanted an alternative that allowed him to live a busy life without restraint. He quickly realized there was a gap in the market and joined forces with best-in-classic Mexican spirits innovator Casa Lumbre to create an authentic product that follows and respects the traditional process and craftsmanship of tequila in a non-alcoholic form.

Almave is the only non-alcoholic product to use the coveted Blue Agave. Similar to tequila, Almave is made from the same raw materials in the same part of Mexico, only skipping the fermentation process where the liquid becomes alcohol. As such, Almave is not referred to as tequila (a protected denomination in Mexico), but a Blue Agave Spirit – providing drinkers with an option to enjoy tequila's fresh and distinct agave taste and character, without the alcohol. Almave is perfect for sipping or mixing into your favorite cocktail.

Lewis Hamilton is thrilled to embark on this journey with Casa Lumbre to create a product that takes the experience of agave beyond proof…

"I'm excited to introduce people to Almave – it's a project I've been working on for a long time with Casa Lumbre." says Hamilton, Founder of Almave. "There's a huge appetite for quality alternatives for those times when people don't want to drink alcohol but also don't want to compromise on flavour, which is why it was important that our product includes agave to reflect the taste of conventional tequila. I think it tastes amazing and what we have created is unlike anything else on the market, so I can't wait to see what you all think."

"While Almave Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit is not a tequila, we are immensely proud of how we are leading the non-alcoholic category in staying true to the production and craft of making tequila, specifically the use of real agave and distillation," said co-founder and master distiller, Iván Saldaña. "While there are faster ways, we could not imagine a worthwhile non-alcoholic spirit without it. So, using our deep knowledge and spirit of discovery, we created Almave Blue Agave Spirit."

Starting today, the waitlist for Almave Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit is available on www.almave.com and can be purchased beginning Thursday, October 26, 2023, before rolling out to retailers and bars nationally in the US (and internationally in select regions) in 2024. Almave Ámbar will retail at $39.99 per 700ml bottle of Almave Blanco will retail at $35.99 per 700ml.

Almave Blue Agave Spirit also contains 20 calories per serving (2oz/60ml).

Almave Ámbar Blue Agave Spirit includes notes of roasted blue agave, sweet caramel and toasted wood. It's great for sipping, or in your favorite spirit forward cocktail. Almave Blanco Blue Agave Spirit is the purest expression of blue agave, with balanced sweetness and acidity perfect for mixing in a margarita, or your favorite tequila cocktail.

For more information, please visit www.almave.com or follow along on Instagram using @almave .

ABOUT ALMAVE DISTILLED NON-ALCOHOLIC BLUE AGAVE SPIRIT

Almave Distilled Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit is the first non-alcoholic spirit made following the same processes as tequila. Made from the highly-coveted blue agave plant from Jalisco, Mexico, Almave Blue Agave Spirit is made with excellence and authenticity in mind. Offered in Almave Ámbar and Almave Blanco, Almave is perfect for sipping or mixing into your favorite cocktail. Founded by seven-time Formula One champion and entrepreneur Lewis Hamilton and Casa Lumbre, spirit innovators for over 25 years, Almave Blue Agave Spirit embodies the shared vision and motivation of the team to continuously perfect their craft and to push the boundaries of innovation to create the first non-alcoholic blue agave spirit that takes the taste and craft of tequila beyond proof.

ABOUT CASA LUMBRE

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

ABOUT COPPER

Copper is an investment and talent advisory firm with ventures in entertainment, media, fashion, technology, and philanthropy.

CONTACT:

Almave

almave@ledecompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lewis-hamilton-casa-lumbre-and-copper-introduce-almave---the-first-super-premium-distilled-non-alcoholic-blue-agave-spirit-301966864.html

SOURCE Almave