UPLAND, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis Land Developers, LLC, an affiliate of the Lewis Group of Companies, Southern California Division ("Lewis"), has announced its acquisition of 15.69 acres of land located on Foothill Boulevard in the city of Upland.

The property, which was sold by the Hafif family to Lewis for approximately $12,000,000 in cash, marks the developer's latest addition to its diverse real estate portfolio and one of the first amid a nationwide industry slow-down.

With plans to develop the parcel into a gated neighborhood, the land is slated for approximately 250 homes within the planned community of The Enclave. Amenities will include a central recreation hub, open space and trails as well as convenient access to the 10 and 210 freeways, San Antonio Regional Hospital and the greater Inland Empire.

With a long-standing reputation as one of the nation's leading real estate developers, Lewis continues to assert its financial strength and command in the industry, demonstrating its ability to buy and drive real estate forward in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The developer's confidence serves as an investment in the continued growth of the community and greater San Bernardino County area as well as the future of the sector.

Maintaining a legacy of quality, integrity and stability that's held strong since 1955, Lewis will continue to forge ahead as the company pursues new ventures and enriches the landscapes of communities to come.

Lewis is actively seeking new land acquisition opportunities throughout California and Nevada. Please contact Bob Martin at bob.martin@lewismc.com or (909) 913-3505 and learn more about Lewis at LewisGroupOfCompanies.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lewis-land-developers-llc-announces-new-land-purchase-in-upland-301038391.html

SOURCE Lewis Land Developers, LLC