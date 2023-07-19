Lex Machina Launches Enhanced Legal Analytics for Oregon State Courts

Lex Machina's provides unparalleled insights into over 230,000 civil cases filed in nine Oregon courts

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, now provides Legal Analytics for nine Oregon Circuit Courts serving the following counties: Benton, Clackamas, Deschutes, Jackson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, and Washington (the "Oregon Courts"). Lex Machina's Oregon Courts coverage extends to more than 230,000 civil cases.

Lex Machina enables practitioners to gain essential insights on judges, courts, law firms, attorneys, and parties. Lex Machina plans to release Legal Analytics for the remaining Oregon civil trial courts later in 2023.

The Oregon Courts represent significant state court venues. Together, they cover large swathes of the Portland metropolitan area, a major commercial and cultural epicenter in which over 2.2 million citizens reside and conduct business. They are important courts for civil cases involving contracts, torts, property, and other civil matters.

Through artificial intelligence technology and attorney review, Lex Machina has extracted crucial data-driven insights from millions of state court documents. Legal Analytics are now available for civil cases filed in any of these nine Oregon Courts.

"At Lex Machina, one of our highest priorities is to expand and enhance our state court Legal Analytics," said Chuan Qin, product manager at Lex Machina and lead on the Oregon state court module. "Our state court analytics empowers practitioners to gain a bird's-eye view of major litigation trends in Oregon, and the ability to quickly drill down to case dockets and documents that pertain to specific case types, judges, parties, or law firms of interest with just a few clicks."

The Oregon Courts incorporate notable features such as filters for trial rulings, trial resolutions, and trial damages. They also incorporate an extensive collection of case types and document tags, including document tags for jury verdicts, complaints, answers, judgments, and orders.

Additionally, litigators can use our cross-court filters to conduct state-wide searches and get new quantified, multi-court analytics on judges, courts, law firms, attorneys, and parties. Legal professionals can leverage these unique parameters to further derive insights to win more cases and more business.

Our Oregon state court coverage uncovered the following data trends for cases filed between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022:

Over $100 million in total damages was awarded at trial, excluding attorneys' fees, in Multnomah County .

in total damages was awarded at trial, excluding attorneys' fees, in . Top law firms representing Defendants in medical malpractice cases filed in Multnomah , Washington , and Lane counties include Hart Wagner, Lindsay Hart , Keating Jones Hughes , Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, and Brisbee & Stockton.

, , and counties include Hart Wagner, , , & Smith, and Brisbee & Stockton. The median time to trial is 441 days in Multnomah county , compared to 350 and 384 days in Washington and Lane counties, respectively. The median time to case termination, after excluding debt collection cases, is 215 days in Multnomah county , compared to 210 and 277 days, in Washington and Lane counties, respectively.

, compared to 350 and 384 days in and counties, respectively. The median time to case termination, after excluding debt collection cases, is 215 days in , compared to 210 and 277 days, in and counties, respectively. Using our party industry filter, the top parties in Oregon that belong to the Consumer Goods and Services industry are Nike, WCP, Unifirst Corporation, Ferguson Enterprises, New System Laundry, LLC.

In the absence of a unified system for state courts, Lex Machina does the difficult work of understanding the individual docketing practice of each state court system, and creates accurate analytics that reflect the unique aspects of the individual courts. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about judges, law firms, individual attorneys, and parties in state courts. Lex Machina ensures the state court data and analytics are up to date by maintaining technology that continuously captures and enhances raw data from the state courts.

State court expansion remains a top priority at Lex Machina. We are adding modules on a court-by-court basis, with an emphasis on strict data quality and integrity. That includes downloading millions of state court documents to ensure that practitioners have access to the most complete, comprehensive, and accurate analytics available.

These state courts join the other state court modules already available on Lex Machina, comprising a current total of 57 state courts. The addition of the Oregon Courts adds over 230,000 civil court cases filed since January 2016 to Lex Machina's state court database, bringing our total number of state court cases to over 4.2 million. We are proud of this key achievement in our state court journey.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional LexisNexis

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 20 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named one of "Legal Tech's Most Promising Solution Providers" (CIO Review Awards 2022), "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lex-machina-launches-enhanced-legal-analytics-for-oregon-state-courts-301872454.html

SOURCE Lex Machina