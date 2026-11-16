Lexeo Reports Positive Gene Therapy Data In Rare Heart Disease, Advances Toward Pivotal Study

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics (LEXO) reported third-quarter 2026 results and positive interim data for LX2020, its gene therapy for PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (PKP2-ACM), a rare inherited heart disease that can cause dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities and sudden cardiac death.

The company said interim results from its ongoing Phase I/II HEROIC-PKP2 study showed meaningful reductions in arrhythmia burden among patients receiving higher doses of LX2020.

Among seven patients treated in the high-dose cohorts, the therapy produced an 80% average reduction in non-sustained ventricular tachycardia (NSVT) and a 44% average reduction in premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) at the latest assessment. Six of seven patients showed improvement in NSVT burden, while five of seven experienced reductions in PVCs.

In addition, five of seven patients reported symptom improvement, and the company observed preliminary evidence of stabilization or improvement in cardiac function in most high-dose participants.

LX2020 was generally well tolerated across all 10 treated patients. No clinically significant complement activation was observed, no patients discontinued treatment, and previously reported liver enzyme elevations were managed according to protocol. One serious ventricular tachycardia events was reported and was successfully treated.

A key regulatory development accompanied the data update. According to Lexeo, the FDA is open to the use of guideline-defined NSVT as a primary surrogate endpoint in a future pivotal study that could support an accelerated approval pathway.

The company expects to finalize the pivotal study design and statistical analysis plan in the first half of 2027 and plans to initiate the study in the second half of 2027.

Apart from LX2020, Lexeo's broader pipeline includes:

LX2006 is being developed for Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy and is advancing toward pivotal-stage development. A development milestone related to the planned pivotal program contributed to increased research spending during the quarter.

LX2020 is currently being evaluated in the HEROIC-PKP2 study for PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, with pivotal-study planning underway following encouraging clinical and regulatory updates.

Financial Results

Lexeo ended September 30, 2026 with $219.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which the company expects will fund operations into 2028.

Net loss widened to $38.3 million or $0.43 per share, compared with $20.3 million or $0.33 per share, in the third quarter of 2025.

LXEO has traded between $2.55 and $10.99 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (November 13, 2026) at $2.87, down 1.37%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $4.15, up 44.50%.