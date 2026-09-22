Lexeo Therapeutics Signs Series Of Strategic Transactions To Expand Presence In Friedreich Ataxia

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO), a clinical stage company, announced Tuesday a series of strategic transactions to expand its presence in Friedreich ataxia (FA), including the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire private clinical stage company Mantle Therapeutics, Inc. and three new research collaborations supporting cerebellar-targeted development opportunities for frataxin gene therapy.

The acquisition of Mantle will deepen Lexeo's focus on FA and strengthen its capabilities in addressing the neurologic aspects of disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lexeo will pay Mantle shareholders $8.3 million in upfront consideration, consisting of a combination of cash and equity.

The agreement also provides for up to $13.0 million in success-based clinical and regulatory milestone payments, payable in a combination of cash and equity. The total potential consideration can reach $21.3 million. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Together, these transactions will simultaneously expand Lexeo's vision and capabilities beyond gene therapy, deepen the company's focus on the multisystem burden of FA, and add multiple therapeutic approaches designed to increase or restore frataxin in the brain.

These transactions are being pursued within Lexeo's existing balance sheet capacity, with cash runway guidance unchanged into 2028. Future investment decisions will be guided by predefined milestones to identify and prioritize the most compelling central nervous system (CNS) opportunities.