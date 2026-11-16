Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Jumps 12% On Positive Gene Therapy Data

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO) shares are up 11.68 percent, gaining $0.34 to $3.21 on Monday, following positive interim results from its Phase I/II HEROIC-PKP2 study of LX2020, an investigational gene therapy for PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy.

Among seven high-dose patients, LX2020 cut non-sustained ventricular tachycardia by 80 percent and premature ventricular contractions by 44%, with five reporting symptom improvements. The FDA may accept ventricular tachycardia as a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval. Third-quarter net loss was $38.3 million versus $20.3 million last year, with R&D expenses rising to $34.5 million from $15.7 million.

LXEO is currently trading at $3.21, up from the previous close of $2.87 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $3.16 and $4.30 during the session, with volume of approximately 30.95 million shares, compared with an average volume of 1.32 million.

Its 52-week range is $2.55 to $10.99. Lexeo ended September with $219.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which it expects to fund operations into 2028.